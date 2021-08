This isn't a question out of fear, this is a question because these crickets look a little bit different than the norm. They literally seem to be all over the place over the last few weeks. They have been spotted in Oriskany, Marcy, and New York Mills. It would be easy to imagine they are in all the places in between. They are bigger than a normal cricket. They look different than a normal cricket. They also seem to have some sort of super clinging ability too.