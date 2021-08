Esteban Ocon, today's Hungarian Grand Prix winner, is on his third unique Formula 1 team. None of those three teams are the one he was under contract with when he joined the Formula 1 grid as a development driver. At just 24, he has already been out of the series once and his career has been in doubt just about every other offseason since he joined the series. Now, he is a race winner for Alpine F1 with a long-term contract already in place through at least 2024. This is how Ocon saved his career.