Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order implementing COVID-19 safeguards in all courts in the state. The emergency order gives individual judges discretion to adopt safety measures. The order calls for the use of teleconferencing, videoconferencing, and electronic filing to limit in-person...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Randolph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Chief Justice#Videoconferencing#Mississippi Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Texas having a rise in COVID-19 cases, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a series of actions on Monday to slow down that rise. Along with the Texas Health Services Department using staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to help with covid operations at medical facilities, he also sent out a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective procedures so long as they do not result in death or the worsening of a patient’s condition.
Public Healththecentersquare.com

Local officials ignoring Abbott’s executive order; AG Paxton issues warning

(The Center Square) – Some local officials in Texas are ignoring Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting governments from imposing mask mandates. The Williamson County District Court’s office, in a suburb of Austin, announced last week it was requiring “all individuals coming to the [County] Justice Center, including the public and employees, … to wear face coverings and observe social distancing at all times in public spaces of the Justice Center unless otherwise noted.”
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge issues revised administrative orders strengthening COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and judicial branch facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In response to modified COVID-19 protocols from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued five revised administrative orders, effective Monday, August 9, 2021, strengthening COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and judicial branch facilities. The new orders require masks to be worn by all (except children aged 2 and under), regardless of vaccination status, in state courthouses and judicial facilities located in any Maryland county, or Baltimore City, where there is a COVID-19 community transmission rating by the CDC of “substantial” or “high” on any day after August 6, 2021. Additionally, masks shall be required in state courthouses and judicial facilities for a fourteen-day stabilization period upon a return from “high” or “substantial” to “moderate” or “low” transmission levels.
Washington Statestateofreform.com

WA extends emergency order on COVID billing, testing

Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has extended two emergency orders. His order requiring health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and his order protecting consumers from receiving surprise bills for lab fees related to medically necessary diagnostic testing for COVID-19 are both extended until Sept. 5, 2021.
Hawaii Statehawaii.gov

HSJ NEWS RELEASE: STATEMENT OF CHIEF JUSTICE MARK E. RECKTENWALD REGARDING COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

HONOLULU — Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued the following message to all Hawaii State Judiciary employees this afternoon, encouraging them to get vaccinated against COVID-19: The Judiciary firmly supports COVID-19 vaccinations and believes strongly that a fully vaccinated workforce is necessary for the health and safety of one another, those with whom we interact, and the entire community, which continues to suffer greatly from this devastating virus. Therefore, we are planning a vaccination and testing program to require that all employees be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo testing on a regular basis.
Austin, TXcbs4local.com

Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order restricting transportation of migrants due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order restricting ground transportation of migrants who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities. The Executive Order was issued on Wednesday and directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to stop any vehicle that they believe is violating the Executive Order and reroute them back to their point of origin or a port of entry.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Celebritiesthesource.com

Casanova Co-Defendant Shantay Outlaw Strikes Plea Agreement With Feds

According to a confirmed report from AllHipHop, Caswell “Casanova” Senior’s RICO case has turned up a notch after one of the rapper’s close associates has reportedly taken a plea deal with the FBI. Shantay Outlaw aka Easy allegedly participated in some of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation’s criminal activities while...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Federal judge says Biden administration engaged in 'gamesmanship' by renewing the COVID pandemic eviction moratorium despite legal questions

A federal judge in Washington on Monday accused the Biden administration of using legal 'gamesmanship' in renewing a moratorium on evictions despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who previously declared the nationwide ban to be illegal, said she was skeptical of the new Centers for...
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

State Lawmakers Strip Four Democrat and Two Republican Governors’ Power After Overreach During COVID-19 Pandemic

State legislatures in six states limited their governors’ emergency powers wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing executives have overextended their authority. As of June 2021, lawmakers in 46 states have introduced legislation stripping governors of certain emergency powers, according to USA Today. Legislatures justified their actions as necessary to restore a balance between the branches of state government, pointing to examples of executive overreach and the centralization of power in the hands of governors.
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Cowboys for Trump Founder Offered Plea Deal in Capitol Riot Case

Federal prosecutors have offered Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin a plea agreement over charges that he illegally entered barricades during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The confidential agreement was offered to Griffin during discussions at a Monday court hearing in Washington, D.C., according to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy