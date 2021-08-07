Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

Swimming World August 2021 Presents – Special Sets: Energy System Training with Pikes Peak Athletics Coach George Heidinger

By Lauren Serowik
SwimInfo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. Maximizing Swimming Velocity Part 4 – Minimizing Arm Entry Phase Time In Backstroke and Breaststroke. George Heidinger, former USA Swimming National Team High Performance Consultant and owner of Pikes Peak Athletics (Colo.) specializes in long-term athlete development. As such, he is well-schooled in the science of energy systems as espoused by the likes of Jon Urbanchek, Bob Bowman, Bill Sweetenham and Dave Salo.

Katie Ledecky
