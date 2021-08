The 2021 NBA free agency window saw teams get involved in crazy trades as numerous players relocated from one organization to another. Some of the league’s better players in DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Lonzo Ball are just some of the talents that will be suiting up for their new teams next season. However, it’s new Los Angeles Lakers addition Kendrick Nunn who is the most underrated NBA free agent signing of the offseason (so far).