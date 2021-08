Ardeshir Tabrizian said (“A Hidden Death,” EW 7/22) the Eugene police “set into motion a chain of events” that led to the death of Landon Payne in March 2020. Wrong. But for his use of meth, he would not have died at the hands of police. The doctrine of proximate cause does not excuse police misconduct, if any, but it examines what happened; and what happened is that Landon Payne chose to engage in a behavior that resulted in his wife Angie Payne calling the police. No meth, no police.