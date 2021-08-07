Local Eats: Muskegon ice cream shop resurrects original Occidental Hotel hot fudge recipe
MUSKEGON, MI – A creaking oak door greets customers at a new downtown Muskegon ice cream shop where the owners hope to restore history and transform lives. Occidental Eats, 557 Western Ave., is named after the Occidental Hotel, a downtown Muskegon centerpiece that stood at Western Avenue and Third Street for more than a century before closing in 1970 and being demolished five years later.www.mlive.com
