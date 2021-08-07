Local Eats: Muskegon ice cream shop resurrects original Occidental Hotel hot fudge recipe

Cedar Point’s $99 Gold Pass is back, according to a social media announcement. Offering unlimited visits and free parking it pays for itself with the second trip. Anyone planning to visit the amusement park, known for its 18 rollercoasters, more than once between now and the end of the 2022 season would get their money’s worth from this deal. The price comes out to $109.95 after taxes and fees. For comparison, regular single-day admission starts at $50, and parking is $20. The pass also includes unlimited visits to the Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, early admission, and discounts on food, merchandise and extra tickets.