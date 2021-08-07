Cancel
Houston, TX

2 severely burned in Kingwood house fire

ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

Two people were hospitalized Friday night after escaping a burning home in the Kingwood area.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive near Hidden Pines Drive in the Woodland Hills Village neighborhood.

Houston firefighters arrived to the scene and found a man and woman were able to get out of the home just in time, authorities on the scene said.

One victim was flown to a burn facility in the Texas Medical Center. The other victim was taken by ambulance.

There was no word on a cause of the fire or the conditions of the two victims, but crews said they were severely burned in the incident.

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

