Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Buffalo; Trempealeau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Wabasha, east central Buffalo and west central Trempealeau Counties through 700 AM CDT At 625 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Buffalo, or near Alma, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alma, Buffalo, Buffalo City, Waumandee, Cochrane, West Newton, Montana, and Minneiska. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH