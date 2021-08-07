Sound Advice: What is best cartridge for forever turntable?

If you’re fond of 80s music, you’ll have heard a synth at some point in your life. But what exactly is this device? A keyboard often has a synthesizer attached to it. For this reason, many people including musicians use the terms synthesizer and keyboard interchangeably. However, a synthesizer is generally used in conjunction with instruments (like a keyboard) to generate various sounds. It doesn't have a distinctive sound of its own - it rather helps you come up with cooler sound variations of other instruments! A synthesizer, effectively, can make one instrument sound like other instruments or adds effects to an original sound. With thousands of products on the market, finding the best device for your budget may seem like a daunting task. However, we have done the research, so you don’t have to. We've put together a list of the best synthesizers in 2021 to suit every budget!