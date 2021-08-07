Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sound Advice: What is best cartridge for forever turntable?

South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am putting together a turntable setup to last the rest of my life and have budgeted $3,000. I have already decided on the $1,199 Technics SL-1500C turntable. What cartridge would you recommend for it? — D.P., Milwaukee. You have the budget to get a London “Decca” cartridge, and it...

www.southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartridges#Sound Advice#Decca#British#The London Super Gold#The Super Gold#Lv97 Electric Shaver#Lv67#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sound Advice: For most projector users, simple is better

Q: I am interested in a projector and have looked at the Optoma HD28HDR, Nebula Solar Portable and Nebula Cosmos. The Optoma needs an external sound system for home entertainment use, as well as a signal source such as a streaming box or Blu-ray player. The Nebula projectors have built-in streaming and fairly loud speakers. How much better of a picture can I expect if I go with the Optoma, given I also will need a signal source and sound system?
ElectronicsHastings Tribune

Sound Advice: Is it worth it to stretch budget for TV and soundbar?

Q. I recently went to look at 65-inch TVs and really liked the Samsung 65" QN90A TV and the Sonos ARC soundbar with Beam subwoofer. (Of course this is what the salesman recommended, and I felt he made some good points.) The combination is about $3,500. The TV is $2,299, on sale from $2,600. This is more than I wanted to spend but after thinking about it I feel that it might be better to stretch the budget a bit more for a better TV and soundbar. We have a glare problem in our living room and I felt the Samsung had less glare than many of the other TVs. I also feel it might be better to get a good 4K TV rather than a lower-line 8K TV.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Burmester announces BC150 speakers and 217 turntable

Burmester has drawn the curtain on the BC150 loudspeakers and 217 turntable at the Hong Kong High End Audio Visual Show, kicking off a series of product launches the company says will stretch throughout the next 12 months. The new BC150 loudspeakers are essentially compact versions of the BC350 model,...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Noise Cancel or No? Sound Experts Sound Off on the Best Headphones

Composers and movie-music pros — divided over the benefits of noise-reducing features — share their recommendations for their favorite headphones for work and leisure. Noise-canceling headphones — available commercially since the mid-1990s — are now go-tos for flights, home offices and loud work environments. But they aren’t beloved by everyone. The Hollywood Reporter spoke with prominent composers and sound designers to get their recommendations for the best headphones and discovered that while some pros love them, many don’t — because, as composer Diane Warren puts it, “I want the true sound.”
ElectronicsAmerican Songwriter

Create Cool Sounds With The Best Synthesizers

If you’re fond of 80s music, you’ll have heard a synth at some point in your life. But what exactly is this device? A keyboard often has a synthesizer attached to it. For this reason, many people including musicians use the terms synthesizer and keyboard interchangeably. However, a synthesizer is generally used in conjunction with instruments (like a keyboard) to generate various sounds. It doesn't have a distinctive sound of its own - it rather helps you come up with cooler sound variations of other instruments! A synthesizer, effectively, can make one instrument sound like other instruments or adds effects to an original sound. With thousands of products on the market, finding the best device for your budget may seem like a daunting task. However, we have done the research, so you don’t have to. We've put together a list of the best synthesizers in 2021 to suit every budget!
ElectronicsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sound Advice: Pricey British-made cartridge is worth its high cost

Q: I am putting together a turntable setup and have budgeted $3,000. I have decided on the $1,199 Technics SL-1500C turntable. What cartridge would you recommend for it?. A: You have the budget to get a London "Decca" cartridge, and it is my recommendation for those who want the very best. The cartridge was developed decades ago by Decca, a British electronics manufacturer and record label, and uses a unique generator design that attaches the stylus to a thin piece of foil for the most direct mechanical connection possible. It creates a sound like no other. The transparency, richness and tonal qualities simply must be heard to be appreciated, and it is easily one of my favorite audio components. Though it's expensive, I bought the review sample because I could not stand to be parted with it.
Home & GardenDetroit News

The Inside Outside Guys: Sound advice

Years ago, the Inside Guy received a call from a custom home builder seeking some advice. It seems a customer was having humidity related issues in a laundry room and master bathroom. The builder had done as she should have by installing larger capacity exhaust fans in both spaces. The...
Electronicsdecodedmagazine.com

A minimalist turntable inspired by cameras and typewriters…

We are suckers for a turntable with a difference and this one certainly sets the bar pretty high. The turntable has been designed by the trio of Sang Keun Kim Kyung, Jun Lee Cheon, & Ryong Choi, the RMV (Retro Modern Vibe) Turntable received its inspiration from vintage typewriters and Leica cameras.
Electronicsvinylmeplease.com

The Anatomy of a Turntable

The process of buying a turntable can feel like buying a car. While it’s a vehicle for practical use, you still want to enjoy riding the soundwaves. Perhaps, like moving on from your first car, you want to move on from the basics of your turntable and upgrade its pieces as you become even more invested in the hobby.
Technologyaudiodesignscg.com

Enclosures Help Car Audio Subwoofers Sound Their Best

Most of us have heard of many types of car audio subwoofer enclosures. Many enthusiasts have debated the benefits and drawbacks of acoustic suspension (sealed), bass-reflex (vented), bandpass and infinite baffle designs in hopes of choosing the best solution for their application and expectations. In all cases, the enclosure has two specific purposes that are crucial to ensuring that your subwoofer sounds excellent.
Metropolis, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Following 'best advice ever' leads Armstrong to dream job

It’s been a while since Blake Armstrong left Metropolis for the metropolitan life of Los Angeles, but he has never forgotten the hometown that influenced him. Armstrong is making a special trip back this week to be a part of the 43rd annual Superman Celebration, where he’ll not only be among the guests at this year’s Artists Alley & Writer’s Way, but he’ll also speak on “Passion to Profession” at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the City National Bank Tent.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

The Top 6 Advice On How To Find The Best Prism Sight

Commonly known as prism scopes, prism sights are gaining traction among rifle owners and enthusiasts as they are easier to use than red dot sights and great for beginners. Prism sights are used in rifles to collect light and set the focus to make a precise shot, which is why they are an ideal tool for individuals with astigmatism. These scopes are inserted with prisms that reflect light more precisely and send just the right amount to the shooter’s eye. Even though red dot sights have their own benefits, certain factors make prism scopes superior. With so many types to choose from, beginners often get confused when picking one. Follow these six tips to find the best prism sight to suit your needs.
ElectronicsIGN

Best Soundbar 2021: Simple and Spectacular Surround Sound TV Soundbars

Modern soundbars are not one-size-fits-all solutions. Instead, there are all kinds of systems and setups that span a vast range of budgets, spaces, and audio expectations. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a soundbar out there that will likely fit your needs. The trick, then, is narrowing down the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman shares ‘embarrassing’ experience being denied entry onto a party bus because of her weight

A woman has used her social media platform to call out a company for discrimination after organisers would not allow her entry to a party bus because of her weight.On Monday, Fallon Melillo, 27, who goes by the username @curvybb on TikTok, uploaded a video in which she described her experience being discriminated against by party bus organisers because of her size during a recent trip to Miami, Florida.In the clip, Melillo explained that, while in Miami, she and her group of friends had decided to visit Daer dayclub, so they purchased party bus tickets through a third-party service on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy