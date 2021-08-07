Cancel
WATCH: Starling Marte’s 11th-inning blast powers Oakland Athletics past Texas Rangers

Starling Marte produced the Oakland Athletics’ second consecutive walk-off win Friday night, bombing a three-run homer run in the 11th inning to end a 4-1 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers.

The win came on the heels of a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, when Marte set the stage for Matt Olson’s game-winning double with a 10th-inning single.

This time, with Olson waiting on deck, Marte followed a Mark Canha hit-by-pitch with his shot to left field, also scoring automatic runner Tony Kemp from second base.

Canha’s plunking was his 20th of the season, tying the Athletics’ single-season record shared by Don Baylor and Jason Kendall.

The homer, Marte’s ninth of the season, came off the Rangers’ sixth pitcher, Jimmy Herget (0-1), and gave Oakland 10 walk-off wins this season.

A’s relievers Andrew Chafin and Yusmeiro Petit (8-1) both pitched 1-2-3 extra innings to prevent the Rangers’ automatic runners from scoring.

The walk-off loss was the Rangers’ sixth of the season. They fell to 8-7 in extra-innings games and took their fourth consecutive defeat overall.

Both starting pitchers performed well, but neither got a decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cT0f_0bKiI5xC00
Rangers right-hander Mike Foltynewicz limited the A’s to one run on two hits in six innings, striking out three and walking two.

One of the two hits was a ground-rule double by Olson, leading off the fourth inning in a scoreless tie. Two walks later, he scored when Foltynewicz got Mitch Moreland to ground into a double play.

The Rangers responded immediately with their only run off A’s righty Chris Bassitt. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the tying run with a two-out single, scoring Curtis Terry, who had doubled one out earlier.

Bassitt was pulled after seven innings, having allowed five hits and one run. He struck out eight without issuing a walk.

Marte finished with two of Oakland’s four hits as the A’s improved to 6-3 in extra-inning affairs.

Kiner-Falefa had three of Texas’ six hits on a night when infielder Yonny Hernandez recorded his first major league hit with a third-inning single. The hit came in his second game and fourth plate appearance.

–Field Level Media

Related
fox16.com

Starling Marte set for A’s debut vs. Angels

The Oakland A’s will begin a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif., with a different look, one they hope produces some much-needed offense. On Wednesday, the A’s acquired outfielder Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo. “Not only...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Let’s Make A Deal! Starling Marte, Joey Gallo & Eduardo Escobar Move

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The trade deadline for Major League Baseball isn’t until Friday at 4:00...
CBS Sports

Athletics' Starling Marte: Swipes three bags on three hits

Marte went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Angels. Marte reached base four times on three singles and a walk in Sunday's win. He showed off his elite baserunning by stealing second and third base in the first inning. Later, he added a third stolen base in sixth frame. The 32-year-old is slashing .306/.408/.851 with seven homers, 25 RBI, 55 runs and 26 stolen bases in 294 plate appearances this season. He is batting .313 with three runs scored and four steals in four games with his new team.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's option Jacob Wilson to Triple-A, clear roster spot for Starling Marte

ANAHEIM - The A’s optioned infielder Jacob Wilson to Triple-A Las Vegas to clear an active roster spot for outfielder Starling Marte, acquired via trade Wednesday from the Marlins, the team announced. Marte is expected to be in uniform and active for Thursday’s series opener against the Angels in Anaheim....
MLBFanSided

Starling Marte has impressive game with Oakland A’s

It has not taken long for Starling Marte to make his presence felt with the Oakland A’s. Ramon Laureano has already moved over to right to help him with the transition, providing a comfort level in his new environment. Marte, in his brief time with the A’s, had already proven to be the type of catalyst that the lineup needed.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball trade analysis: Joey Gallo to Yankees, Starling Marte to A's, Eduardo Escobar to Brewers

Wednesday was dominated by trades but hey, we had some games, too! What is happening with Joey Votto? The guy has turned back the clocks and is on an absolute heater. He now has back-to-back multi-homer games with seven total home runs over his last five contests. While he's sacrificed some of the batting average, the power is very welcome from Votto. It always felt like he could flip that switch if he wanted to and we're seeing the full extent of that right now.
MLBnumberfire.com

Oakland's Starling Marte batting second on Thursday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Starling Marte is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Marte will make his Oakland debut after the veteran outfielder was acquired by the Athletics on Wednesday and Stephen Piscotty was given a breather. In a righty versus righty matchup against Dylan Bundy, our models...
San Francisco Chronicle

Starling Marte 'happy to be here' with A's, will play center field

ANAHEIM - The acquisition of Starling Marte created an apparent question in the A’s outfield. Marte has played almost exclusively center field since the 2018 season. Ramón Laureano, the A’s incumbent in center, was a Gold Glove finalist last year. Marte, acquired from the Marlins for left-hander Jesús Luzardo on...
MLBNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Marte's Game-Winning HR in 11th Pushes A's Past Rangers 4-1

Starling Marte hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics past the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Friday night. Tony Kemp made the last out of the 10th and began the 11th inning at second base. After Mark Canha was hit by a pitch, Marte lined a 3-1 pitch from Jimmy Herget (0-1) over the left field fence. It was Oakland’s fourth hit of the game.
MLBAthletics Nation

Game #107: Yan Gomes, Starling Marte lead new A’s lineup in 8-3 win

The Oakland A’s spent the last week revamping their lineup, adding three new veteran hitters before the MLB trade deadline, and the results are already beginning to show up. The A’s blasted the Los Angeles Angels in an 8-3 victory Sunday, with plenty of help from their recent acquisitions. The offensive outburst not only avenged the previous day’s shutout loss and wrapped up a series win in the four-game matchup in Anaheim, but also represented a lot of what we’ve pined to see from this group all summer.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Starling Marte: Off to hot start with new team

Marte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a stolen base Tuesday in the Athletics' 8-1 loss to the Padres. The Athletics' trade-deadline acquisition of Marte has paid immediate dividends; through his first five games with Oakland, the 32-year-old has gone 8-for-20 with a pair of extra-base knocks and five stolen bases. He'll start in center field and bat second Wednesday in the Athletics' series finale with the Padres, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

A’s Starling Marte hits walk-off home run in 11th to beat Texas Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. — Starling Marte hit a three-run walk-off home run in the 11th inning to hand the Oakland A’s a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Marte hit the home run off Rangers reliever Jimmy Herget. With the designated runner Josh Harrison on base and Mark Canha hit by a pitch, Marte launched a 3-1 slider 404 feet into left field.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas Rangers (39-70) will take on the Oakland Athletics (61-48) in a three-game showdown at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 9:40 PM ET. Texas defeated the Los Angeles Angels in the opening game of a series after a 4-1 triumph on Monday. However, the Rangers lost the remaining three installments at 3-11 on Tuesday, 1-2 on Wednesday, and 0-5 in the final match on Thursday. The Texas Rangers hit five shots with two errors committed in a 0-5 shutout loss on Thursday. Starter Spencer Howard lasted for just 2.1 innings while giving away three earned runs, three base hits, and two bases on balls with three strikeouts in picking up the loss. Catcher Jose Trevino, CF DJ Peters, LF Jason Martin, 1B Nate Lowe, and 2B Andy Ibáñes drove one hit each for the Rangers.
San Francisco Chronicle

Starling Marte hits the ground running with A's

The A’s traded for Starling Marte in part to jolt their offense. Tuesday night, the dynamic center fielder offered a demonstration of how. Playing in Oakland for the first time since the A’s acquired him from the Marlins for left-hander Jesús Luzardo, Marte had three hits and a stolen base. His fifth-inning home run against Blake Snell accounted for the A’s offense in an 8-1 loss in which they stranded eight runners.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Starling Marte: Hammers walkoff homer

Marte went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Friday's 4-1 win over Texas. Marte delivered a walkoff, three-run shot in the 11th inning to lift the Athletics over their division rivals. Since joining Oakland, the veteran outfielder has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with two homers, six RBI and five steals. For the year, Marte is up to nine long balls and 29 RBI with an .877 OPS.
San Francisco Chronicle

Early returns show A's deal for Starling Marte might be a steal

There was no waiting around. Second base sat open. Starling Marte stood at first after a third-inning single. The A’s center fielder did not take a wide lead, his left cleat resting inside the arc described by a quarter-circle carved into the grass near first base. Blake Snell came set...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Starling Marte's 4-hit day leads A's to sweep of Rangers

Starling Marte continued his remarkable hitting since joining the Oakland Athletics with four more hits and Seth Brown smacked a home run Sunday afternoon as the American League West second-place team completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers with a 6-3 victory. Right-hander James Kaprielian (6-4) came off...
MLBAthletics Nation

Game #110: Second straight walk-off win! Starling Marte homers for A’s in 11th inning

The Oakland A’s lost one star outfielder Friday afternoon for the rest of the year, but their newest star outfielder stepped up later that night. Playing just his seventh game for the A’s since being acquired before the trade deadline, Starling Marte launched a walk-off homer in the 11th inning to send Oakland to a 4-1 victory over the Texas Rangers. It’s the A’s second straight walk-off win, and their 10th of the season.

