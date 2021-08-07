WATCH: Los Angeles Angels extend Dodgers’ run of extra-innings futility

Cancel
Jose Iglesias hit a home run and added a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning as the Los Angeles Angels earned a 4-3 interleague victory Friday against the host Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jack Mayfield had a home run and added an RBI on a bloop single in the 10th for the Angels, who won their fourth consecutive game and improved to 3-1 against the Dodgers this season.

Angels rookie right-hander Austin Warren (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to pick up his first career victory. Raisel Iglesias earned his 24th save in 29 opportunities.

The Dodgers’ Albert Pujols, in his first game against the Angels since his longtime club released him in May, went 1-for-5 and drove in the first run of the game with a ground out. He struck out against Iglesias with two aboard in the 10th.

The Dodgers fell to 1-12 in extra-inning games and are 7-10 since July 18. Trea Turner made his Dodgers debut with a foul out behind home plate to lead off the ninth inning as a pinch hitter. Turner and Max Scherzer were acquired from the Washington Nationals on July 30.

The Dodgers appeared to be in control early, getting Pujols’ run-scoring ground out in the first-inning to score Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers pushed their lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Betts to score AJ Pollock from second base. Betts later left the game after six innings with right hip discomfort.

Pollock had a walk and a single to extend his on-base streak to a career-best 23 games and his hitting streak to 14 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cT0f_0bKiI3Bk00
The Angels started to close the gap in the fifth inning when Iglesias hit a home run to left-center. One inning later, Mayfield tied it 2-all with his own home run against Dodgers starter David Price. It was Mayfield’s seventh of the season, with all of them coming since last month’s All-Star break.

Corey Seager drove in a run in the 10th inning for the Dodgers on a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left-center.

Price gave up two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Angels starter Patrick Sandoval gave up two runs on seven hits over five innings.

–Field Level Media

