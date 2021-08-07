Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Arizona Diamondbacks rally from 5-run deficit to beat San Diego Padres

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QRJm_0bKiI2J100

The visiting Arizona Diamondbacks spotted the San Diego Padres a 5-0 lead Friday night before storming back with eight unanswered runs in the span of 10 hitters to score an 8-5 victory.

Arizona scored two runs in the third and six in an eight-hit fourth to pick up their 14th road win of the season.

The key for Arizona was right-handed reliever Matt Peacock (5-6), who delivered a two-run, go-ahead single during the Diamondbacks’ six-run fourth as well as holding the Padres scoreless on three hits with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings to get the win. For good measure, Peacock stole second after his hit and scored Arizona’s final run.

Padres starter Ryan Weathers (4-4) retired the first six Diamondbacks he faced before giving up two runs in the third and four straight singles to open the fourth before departing as the losing pitcher.

The Padres had taken a 5-0 lead in the second against Arizona starter Caleb Smith.

Austin Nola drew a leadoff walk and scored on Trent Grisham’s 12th homer of the season. Smith then walked the next three hitters. Manny Machado popped out to short with the bases loaded, but Jake Cronenworth followed with a two-run double. The Padres’ final run scored on a groundout by Wil Myers.

Pavin Smith singled to open Arizona’s third and moved to second when Jake Hager drew a walk. After Peacock grounded into a double play in his first at-bat, Nick Ahmed doubled home Smith and scored on a single by Ketel Marte.

Carson Kelly, Asdrubal Cabrera, Christian Walker and Smith singled in succession to open the fourth against Weathers with the hits by Walker and Smith driving in runs to cut the Padres’ lead to 5-4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cT0f_0bKiI2J100
Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Yankees climb, Red Sox and Giants fall after trade deadline

Craig Stammen replaced Weathers and walked Hager to load the bases. Peacock then hit a line drive to left-center scoring Walker and Smith to put Arizona ahead 6-5. Ahmed followed with a two-run single, giving the shortstop three RBIs. The Diamondbacks reloaded the bases on singles by Kole Calhoun and Kelly before Cabrera grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Arizona right-hander Sean Poppen, who was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay four days ago, worked two scoreless innings to pick the first save of his major league career.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Ryan Weathers
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Homer
Person
Wil Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#Yankees#Red Sox#Giants#Oakland Athletics#Texas Rangers Watch#Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLByourvalley.net

Colorado-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. doubles to deep left field. Tommy Pham scores. Manny Machado grounds out to shallow left field, Ryan McMahon to Rio Ruiz. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging. Wil Myers grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to Rio Ruiz.
MLBMidland Daily News

San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Giants third. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Anthony DeSclafani strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski homers to right field. Donovan Solano scores. Kris Bryant singles to shallow infield. Brandon Crawford flies out to deep left field to David Peralta. Buster Posey strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBMidland Daily News

San Diego-Oakland Runs

Athletics second. Jed Lowrie homers to right field. Josh Harrison hit by pitch. Sean Murphy grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Cronenworth to Jurickson Profar. Josh Harrison to second. Matt Chapman pops out to shallow infield to Jurickson Profar. Elvis Andrus flies out to left field to Tommy Pham. 1...
MLBESPN

San Diego Padres acquire reliever Daniel Hudson from Washington Nationals

The San Diego Padres acquired right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson from the Washington Nationals, it was announced. The Nationals are getting right-handed pitcher Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley in return. Both are in the minors. Hudson is currently on the COVID-19 injured list. He's 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA in...
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks 8/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will clash in Game 4 of their 4-game series installment of the season at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3:40 PM EDT. The San Francisco Giants won Game 3 over the Diamondbacks to a score of 7-1 yesterday. The Giants lead the NL West at 68-40 and are 10 games above .500 on the road.
MLBPosted by
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to Diamondbacks 8-5

The Padres lost to the Diamondbacks 8-5 on Friday despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler and Ryan Weathers discussed the disappointing loss.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Manny Machado spurs rally as Padres top Diamondbacks

Manny Machado hit a tie-breaking single to trigger a four-run eighth inning Saturday, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Adam Frazier opened the eighth with a single to center against Arizona right-handed reliever Brett de Geus (2-1). Machado took a second strike as Frazier stole second, then lined another single to center to drive in Frazier and snap a 2-2 tie.
MLBmadfriars.com

San Diego Padres Daily Farm Report: August 5

With the big club off, the minor league clubs suffered losses from the Scottsdale desert to West Sacramento, lost in an extra-inning thriller at the Wolff, and in regular nine-inning fashion on the Great Lakes. Those are the ones who played games, of course, as the Lake Elsinore Storm saw their game with the rival Quakes scrapped due to COVID-19 protocols and testing.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Arizona 8, San Diego 5 - Snakes Survive Smith

Tonight’s tacos from San Diego are courtesy of Matt Peacock. The first inning opens with Nick Ahmed leading off against Ryan Waeathers. Nothing doing, despite how much Nick likes to face left-handed pitching. It is still early and a small sample size, but Home Plate Umpire, Bill Miller, appears to have an “interesting” idea of the strike zone. Ryan Weathers makes no fewer than thee mistakes in the top of the first. Marte watches one go by and Calhoun is unable to do anything with the other two.Miller’s strike zone and the Diamondbacks not capitalizing on mistakes portends a long night ahead.
MLByourvalley.net

Miami-San Diego Runs

Marlins second. Lewis Brinson singles to shortstop. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Alex Jackson flies out to left field to Tommy Pham. Bryan De La Cruz singles to shallow center field. Lewis Brinson to third. Magneuris Sierra singles to left field. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Lewis Brinson scores. Zach Thompson strikes out swinging.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Alcantara, Marlins to take on Weathers, Padres

Miami Marlins (47-67, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-49, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-10, 3.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-4, 5.54 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Marlins +147; over/under is 8...
MLBABC30 Fresno

Widener expected to start for Arizona against San Diego

San Diego Padres (66-50, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (35-80, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.89 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) LINE: Diamondbacks +176, Padres -204; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBNBC San Diego

Hot August Night! The Padres Rally From 3 Runs Down To Beat Miami

The Padres rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 4-2 to beat the Marlins 6-5 Tuesday night at Petco Park. The victory was the Padres 4th straight and important in the standings. With the win, the Padres moved 4.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the final National League wildcard spot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy