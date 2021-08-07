‘Unhealthy’ air quality triggers alert for several Northeast Ohio counties

Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated article on June 25, 2021.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland says an Air Quality Advisory has been activated for ground level ozone. The advisory is now in effect through Saturday night. It’s set to expire at midnight.

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS: Click here to see updated weather alerts

“Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this period,” according to the alert from the National Weather Service. “If you are in the sensitive groups category of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, please monitor your outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.”

The following counties are included in the Air Quality Advisory:

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Summit

Due to the air quality, officials ask to reduce your driving, refill your gas tank after sunset and wait to mow the lawn.

It comes as more heat and humidity return to Northeast Ohio. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to hit the upper 80s before hitting the low 90s Sunday and Monday.

MORE HEADLINES:







SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter