Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Interview (Video): Akela Cooper and Owen Egerton

blcklst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Season 11 of the PBS series “On Story”. In association with the Austin Film Festival and KLRU-TV, the PBS series “On Story” is a must for anybody interested in screenwriting, movies, and/or TV. This week in the 11th season of the series, a conversation with Akela Cooper (American Horror Story, Luke Cage) and Owen Egerton (Follow, Blood Fest).

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbs#The Austin Film Festival#Klru Tv#The Living Dead#Klru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV Showspopculturetimes.com

8 Best BingeWorthy Movies & TV Shows on Netflix to WATCH Right Now

Hundreds of Thousands of movies and series are streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, finding one out of thousands can not only kill your time, but also you tend to lose interest. Making your task more accessible as well as saving your precious time, we’ve done comprehensive research and curated the 8 Best Bingeworthy Movies on Netflix to Watch Right Now.
TV SeriesGamespot

10 Canceled TV Shows That Should Have Stayed Dead

These 10 dead shows got another chance at life, and blew it. , and it's extremely rare for them to get a second chance--even when . That makes it sting all the more when shows that were once beloved do get to come back for a revival, reboot, or sequel series, and they wind up missing the mark.
Moviespurewow.com

The New #1 Movie on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Action Thriller Starring Lena Headey

This brand-new Netflix flick is a perfect example of why we never judge a book movie based on the cover title. Introducing Gunpowder Milkshake. Although it sounds like a hangover waiting to happen, the film is actually quite entertaining. In fact, it’s already claimed the number one spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies after just one day on the streaming service. (It’s currently ranked ahead of Fear Street Part Two: 1978, Fear Street Part One: 1994, Grom: Plague Doctor and Kung Fu Panda.)
MoviesTVOvermind

“Red Notice” Set to Be the Biggest Movie Netflix has Ever Done

It’s ambitious to say such things, but many people take a look at Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds and the star power they bring to the screen and get a bit overwhelmed. It’s entirely possible that the biggest movie Netflix has ever committed to might do everything they’re hoping for and more, and it’s expected that things will be hyped out of control. But those of us that don’t have as much invested are going to be content to sit back and wait to see if everything that’s being said is going to come to fruition or, just playing devil’s advocate, things might fall short and people will be caught smiling when the floor drops out from beneath them. A lot is dependent on the actors, the story, and how everything comes together to make it work. The upside, a big upside really, is that the three main actors that are headlining this movie are all proven action stars and, on top of that, have proven themselves in other movies as well. If not for that, then it might be that some folks might have already stated that it’s getting too much hype for too little anticipated payoff.
TV SeriesComicBook

Clickbait: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Thriller Series

A brand new thriller is making its way to Netflix later this month. The project in question is a new TV series called Clickbait, and it centers around the kidnapping of a family man who seems to be hiding some dark secrets. A video of the husband and father, Nick Brewer, is posted online, with the message that he will die once the video hits five million views.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

Judith Light Joins Starz' 'Shining Vale'

The show, which is currently in production in Los Angeles now, follows a dysfunctional family that moves into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. Only one person in the family seems to notice the house’s bad energy, though: Pat (Courteney Cox), who at first thinks she’s either depressed or possessed.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Original Horror Movie Is Dominating Today

One recurring theme of Netflix’s 2021 so far has been foreign-language original movies from all over the world making a serious dent on the global most-watched list, which is a sign of the platform’s unstoppable international expansion and desire for fresh content from as many countries as possible. Since the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The New Hollywood A-List, From Anya Taylor-Joy to Rege-Jean Page

Survey the industry’s top star-makers and they’ll all tell you a version of the same thing: Hollywood stardom isn’t what it used to be. Sure, a fresh-faced actor can still burst onto the scene, captivating industry insiders and audiences alike (as Timothée Chalamet did with Call Me by Your Name a few years back). But agents, managers and studio executives say it has become harder and harder for those actors to take hold of the cultural zeitgeist the way a Leonardo DiCaprio or Jennifer Lawrence once did. “The idea of the movie star has died,” says one top agency talent...
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

American Horror Story Double Feature: Plot Details Revealed!

The series, which had to sit all of 2020 out due to the pandemic, returns with a two-episode premiere that is sure to usher in a refresh for the franchise. In true AHS fashion, plot details have been kept under wraps -- until now. "A struggling writer, his pregnant wife,...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

NINE DAYS Video Interview With Tony Hale, Arianna Ortiz, & David Rysdahl On Their Unique Roles (Exclusive)

Nine Days was released in New York and Los Angeles last Friday and has been met with widespread critical acclaim since. Now, it arrives in U.S. theaters nationwide starting August 6, and we were recently able to speak to Tony Hale, Arianna Ortiz, and David Rysdahl about their memorable, and often extremely moving and hard-hitting, roles as Alexander, Maria, and Mike.
MoviesVulture

Margot Robbie Stepping Into Wes Anderson’s World for New Film

The list of auteurs currently working with Margot Robbie continues to grow. The star is joining Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, set to begin shooting in Spain later this month, in a reportedly supporting role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Few details have emerged about the project, but the cast also includes Anderson regulars Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody, alongside another first-timer, Tom Hanks. Fresh off reprising her role as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, Robbie is currently set to appear in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and an untitled David O. Russell film. (She’s currently shooting Babylon, so she likely heads to Spain for the Anderson flick shortly after.) Anderson, meanwhile, recently debuted his film The French Dispatch at Cannes; the movie also stars Murray, Swinton, and Brody, among dozens of others.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

Emmy nominee Alexandra Fehrman (‘The Boys’ sound re-recording artist): ‘The bar is constantly rising’ on ‘every sonic detail’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We put a lot of work into ‘The Boys,’ as every sonic detail is heavily magnified on our stage,” reveals re-recording mixer, sound designer and supervising sound editor Alexandra Fehrman about her Emmy nomination for Best Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), the first of her career, which she shares with her colleagues Richard Weingart and Thomas Hayek. “To have this project be the one that is recognized for our hard work, it really feels great,” she says. Watch our exclusive video interview with Fehrman above. SEE ‘The Boys’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 10 in-depth chats with...
Moviesblcklst.com

Script To Screen: “Young Frankenstein”

A classic scene from the 1974 comedy Young Frankenstein. Setup: Dr. Frankenstein’s grandson, after years of living down the family reputation, inherits granddad’s castle and repeats the experiments. To reveal his grand experiment to the world, Young Frankenstein chooses a theater as a public venue. Here is the scene from...
Moviesblcklst.com

Script Analysis: ‘The Father’ — Part 6: Takeaways

Read the script for this Oscar-winning drama dealing with the mental decline of a family’s patriarchal figure. Reading scripts. Absolutely critical to learn the craft of screenwriting. The focus of this bi-weekly series is a deep structural and thematic analysis of each script we read. Our daily schedule:. Monday: Scene-By-Scene...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

The First Draft is a Journey of Discovery

“As a writer, when you put something down, you make something happen.”. I began teaching in 2001, first as a hobby, now full-time as an assistant professor at the DePaul University School of Cinematic Arts and since 2010 through my own online educational resource ScreenwritingMasterClass.com. In that time, I have taught — quite literally — thousands of writers. Over time between my own writing and my teaching, one truth I have discovered is this:
Entertainmentblcklst.com

Non-Linear Storytelling in ‘Pulp Fiction’

SCENE 1 — PUMPKIN AND HONEY BUNNY (P. 1–7) Coffee shop introduction of two characters, ending with the jittery man and woman as they pull rifles to commit robbery. SCENES 2 — JULES AND VINCENT (P. 7–26) After the famous “Le Quarter Pounder” business between Jules and Vincent (enforcers for...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Writing and the Creative Life: “Come to the edge”

Going beyond the edge of the Old World into the New World can be a terrifying experience, but a necessary one for the transformation process. “Come to the edge,” he said. “We’re comfortable back here,” they said. “Come to the edge,” he said. “We’re too busy,” they said. “Come to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy