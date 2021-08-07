Cancel
Altcoin Rally: ICP Climbs Almost 30%, DOGE, UNI and DOT Surge

By Tim Hakki
decrypt.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltcoins are rising. Image: Shutterstock. Ethereum may be enjoying the spotlight after a major network upgrade—it recrossed the $3,000 threshold today just days after the London Hard Fork went live—but that hasn’t stopped other altcoins from surging likewise. Dfinity’s Internet Computer Project token grew 26% overnight to hit $57, while...

#Doge#Uni#Dot#The London Hard Fork#Internet Computer Project#Xrp#Polychain#Californian#Altcoin News Dogecoin
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Mark Cuban Gives Crypto-Friendly Warning as Bitcoin Climbs

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban issued a warning to crypto investors, as bitcoin prices continue a steady climb. The crypto space is heated. Investors are on edge as Bitcoin continues to steadily climb towards $50,000. However, the price incline comes at a time when the entire crypto industry could be facing a new reality with the new bill from the Senate.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 7.91% higher at $0.27 over 24 hours Wednesday early morning. What’s Moving: The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has soared 38.22% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE traded 5.57% and 4.02% higher against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively. The meme-coin has skyrocketed 4,608.39% since the...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Dogecoin Rising Faster Than the Market, Price Up 41% in a Week

Dogecoin has seen a significant rise in value, up 41% over the last seven days. It’s pumping faster than Bitcoin or Ethereum amidst a wider crypto market surge. Dogecoin started the year at less than a penny per coin, surged to an all-time high above $0.73 in early May, and then lost nearly 78% of its value in the weeks that followed. It’s been a wild 2021 for the leading meme coin, but right now, DOGE is roaring again.
Businessambcrypto.com

Dogecoin vs SHIB: Which meme coin is worth investing in

Meme coins are seldom taken seriously by people from the mainstream crypto community. Nonetheless, coins like DOGE, SHIB, ELON, WOOFY have gained popularity over the year and have managed to amass a loyal bunch of proponents. More often than not, these cryptocurrencies have no inherent value or utility as such....
CurrenciesPosted by
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin, Altcoin’s Surge Pushes Global Crypto Market Cap Closer to $2T

The growth of the thousands of digital currencies and its impact on the global crypto market cap is fast pulling the new range of asset classes from their nascent stages. The global crypto market cap has retested the $2 trillion thresholds for the first time since May 2021 as the growth of Bitcoin (BTC) as well as the resurgence of altcoins stirred the growth. At the time of writing, the industry valuation per 8,849 coins according to data from Coingecko, the global crypto market cap has pared off some of its gains, however, it is down 1.2% to $1.96 trillion.
Stocksinvesting.com

XRP Climbs 10.24% In Rally

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $0.98402 by 08:44 (06:44 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $45.54911B, or 2.43% of the total cryptocurrency...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Is Crypto 'Alt Season' Back With Beyond-Bitcoin Rally?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) managed to stay above the $45,000 mark for two consecutive 24-hour sessions but it is the altcoin space that is heating up once again begging the question: is the cryptocurrency “alt season” back again?. What Happened: BTC has shot up 14.83% over a seven-day trailing basis but...
MarketsTaylor Daily Press

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano Correct After Big Surge, XRP and These Altcoins Still in Higher Class » Crypto Insiders

NS Cryptocurrency The market pulled hard yesterday and many prices rose just as quickly. Total market capitalization rose to over $2 trillion for the first time since mid-May. After these big BTC increases among others, a small correction usually follows and we saw that happen last night and again this morning. Total market cap fell to $1.94 trillion this morning.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Poly Network Hacker Returns $342 Million

The hacker responsible for the theft of $600 million worth of crypto from multi-chain interoperability protocol Poly Network has returned just over $342 million, according to the relevant block explorers. An exploit in Poly Network, a decentralized protocol focused on building interoperability bridges between various blockchains, allowed an unknown hacker...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Post Big Weekly Gains in Meme Coin Resurgence

Dog-themed meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are seeing a boost. Image: Shutterstock. Dogecoin has seen a 27% price bump over the last week, greater than Bitcoin or Ethereum in the same span. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is up 24% this week after the developers “burned” about 3.6 billion of...
StocksFortune

Tesla’s Bitcoin bet is back in the black—big time

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Every time Bitcoin crashes to make Elon Musk's famous bet look reckless, Tesla's stake rebounds big and fast, handing the lead cryptocurrency's fans still another "we told you so" moment. A amazing reversal flipping Tesla's holdings from red to black just happened again. Tesla now owns 42,000 Bitcoin at an average cost of $31,700 per coin. At Bitcoin's high point of over $64,000 in April, Musk's wager had garnered realized and unrealized gains of almost 100%, or $1.5 billion. But that bounty gradually eroded as its price drifted downward, and, on June 20, Bitcoin slipped to a near multi-month low of $29,360. All of Tesla's gains, both the $128 million profit on the 10% of its holdings sold in Q1, and the coins still on its books, totally vanished.
Currenciesdailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Unveils Massive Year-End Targets for Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Traders Underestimating Second Leg of Bull Market

A popular crypto analyst says Bitcoin and Ethereum can pull off massive rallies before the end of 2021 as traders underestimate the second leg of the bull market. Justin Bennett tells his 61,600 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to launch a staggering rally, well above the six-figure level, should the leading cryptocurrency shatter its current all-time high of $65,000.
Stocksinvesting.com

Cardano Climbs 15.25% In Rally

Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $1.851313 by 22:57 (20:57 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 15.25% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, May 24, 2021. The move upwards pushed Cardano's market cap up to $59.640131B, or 3.07% of the total cryptocurrency...

