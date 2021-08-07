Cancel
Neal Boyd Brown

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeal Boyd Brown, 82, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., following a brief illness. Neal was born Dec. 13, 1938, in Moscow, the son of Kenneth Wayne Brown and Ruth Alvina (Boyd) Brown. Growing up on the family farm, he learned how to build and fix almost anything mechanical and electrical with whatever was handy, a skill he used — and taught — throughout his life and which earned him his Eagle Scout ranking in the Boy Scouts. From an early age, Neal said his parents nurtured his curiosity to become a lifelong learner. It was Neal’s curiosity, his love of life, and the joy, laughter and kindness he so eagerly, enthusiastically and generously shared with all who knew him that is his greatest legacy.

