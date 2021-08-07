What’s That Building? A Bike Tour Of Oak Lawn’s Midcentury Architecture

Lots of Chicago-area buildings make you stop and ask: “What’s that building?” WBEZ’s Reset is collecting the stories behind them! You can also find them on this map. In the middle decades of the 20th century, America was swaggering with industrial might and a recent World War II victory — and Chicago was booming as a center of the nation’s industry and transportation. So, it’s no surprise that the architecture of the era was often self-assured or even brash, breaking with traditions and trying out new ideas.