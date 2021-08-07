Cancel
Martha Dickson Thomas

Martha Ann Maxeiner was born in Hennepin, Minn., where her grandmother lived, but soon moved to Berkeley and then Oakland, Calif., where she grew up. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1957, where she served in student government and competed on the synchronized swimming team. She attended Pomona College, where she made a group of lifelong friends and met her future husband, Jack Dickson. She spent a semester in Paris, having the time of her life. Upon returning, she transferred to University of California Berkeley, from which she graduated. She then earned a teaching certificate from Saint Mary’s College.

Martha Jane Sult, 80

Martha Jane Sult (Johnson) 80, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2021, in Lakeland, FL. Her daughters Patricia and Mary Beth were at her side. Martha was born in Ansted, WV, to Francis Elizabeth and James Franklin Johnson. She had one sister, Luanna, and 2 brothers, Bob and James Edward. Martha grew up in Falls View, WV, and attended Gauley Bridge High School, Marshall University and very proudly graduated from Sinclair Community College in 1988 in Dayton, Oh. She held many positions over the years — secretary at Gauley Bridge High School, office manager at RESA IV in Fayetteville, WV, office manager of several construction companies and secretary at Edgewater Methodist Church in Port Charlotte, FL. She also held many Omega Province and chapter offices in her beloved Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority. Martha was ultra organized and always knew where the comma went and where to end a sentence.
Mrs. Martha Williams

Mrs. Martha Williams, 70, of Orange passed Aug. 9, 2021. Celebration of Life pending at Sparrow Funeral Home. Minister Franklin D. Gans, Sr. Minister Franklin D. Gans, Sr., 77, of Orange passed Aug 9, 2021. Celebration of Life pending at Sparrow Funeral Home. read more.
Martha Griffin turns 100

Martha Garrison Griffin celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in the same house she was born in. Her friends and family wished her the best day ever.
ST. JUDE'S NOVENA May the Sac...

May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world, now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude, Worker of Miracles, pray for us. St. Jude, Helper of the Hopeless, pray for us. Say this prayer 9 times a day, by...
• DIOCESE OF BRIDGEPORT

The general view of physicists is that time started at a specific point about 13.8 billion years ago with the Big Bang. The Big Bang can be considered the “birth“ of the universe and the beginning of time as we know it. Matter, energy, space and time began abruptly with the Big Bang. Hence it can be said that time is a creature of God. Aristotle defined time as the measure of change. St. Augustine defined it as a measure of motion.
Hundreds celebrate Deary Friendship Days

“Friends Forever” was Saturday’s theme for Deary Friendship Days, and Byron Dufvenberg and his classmates fit that concept like a glove. Dufvenberg and his Deary High School class of 1970 cruised down Deary’s main drag during Saturday’s parade and then planned to meet up that evening at a classmate’s house for a cookout and chance to reminisce about the good ol’ days.
Sixty yearsand counting;a marriage of ups and downs

When couples gaze into each other’s eyes and lovingly repeat, “Listen, dear, they’re playing our song,” that song is not usually Bach’s B Minor Mass. It is for us. It’s been part of our lives since my wife, Jolie, and I sang it our senior year in college. We married a year later, 60 years ago Thursday. Jolie is the mother of our three children, Linda, Dan, and Tom. She’s also my draconian live-in editor.
MARTHA LEE DICKS

Martha Lee Dicks, 77, widow of Ernest Dicks, departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. She was born on Sept. 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. The family will receive friends from...
Martha Embrick

DAHLONEGA AND JEFFERSON - Martha Embrick, 76, Dahlonega and Jefferson passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. Mrs. Embrick was born in Franklin County on September 5, 1944 to the late Cecil and Mariam Fincher Hunt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, George Hunt, Leon Hunt and Bobby Hunt; and sister, Linder Hunt. Mrs. Embrick was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church, Nicholson. She retired as director of Head Start in Jackson County after many years of dedicated service.
Mrs. Martha Williams

The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Martha Williams, 70, of Orange, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, 11 a.m., at El Bethel Baptist Church. Offer condolence and other info at sparrowfuneralhome.com.

