Martha Dickson Thomas
Martha Ann Maxeiner was born in Hennepin, Minn., where her grandmother lived, but soon moved to Berkeley and then Oakland, Calif., where she grew up. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1957, where she served in student government and competed on the synchronized swimming team. She attended Pomona College, where she made a group of lifelong friends and met her future husband, Jack Dickson. She spent a semester in Paris, having the time of her life. Upon returning, she transferred to University of California Berkeley, from which she graduated. She then earned a teaching certificate from Saint Mary’s College.dnews.com
