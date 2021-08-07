Cancel
Jennings Bruce Watts

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennings Bruce Watts III, 61, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Jennings was born July 27, 1960, in Atwater, Calif., to Jennings and ShirLee (Haines) Watts. The family moved to Colfax, where he grew up and attended school. Following his high school graduation from Colfax High, Jennings entered the United States Navy, serving four years until his honorable discharge in 1985. He returned to Washington state where he attended Skagit Valley College, receiving his degree in welding. Jennings made Mount Vernon, Wash., his home where he raised his two sons. He returned to the Palouse and made Pullman his home, working as a truck driver for Huber Action Freight.

