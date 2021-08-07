Cancel
Skin Care

Pared-Back Skincare Rituals

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom cleansers and targeted treatments and once-a-week face masks to mists, skincare routines can become complicated quickly and Oak Essentials provides a simple and intentional five-step routine with skincare staples. The uncomplicated products from the brand were inspired by the simplicity of the natural world and they're full of botanical ingredients too; safflower seed oil, aloe leaf juice and tansy oil are just a few of the pure and potent ingredients that are included in the minimalist skincare products.

