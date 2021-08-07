Roy Frank Knecht

Roy went to be with the Lord at his home on Gold Hill in Princeton on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. He was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Sept. 8, 1953. He graduated from Bonners Ferry High School in 1971. He moved to Moscow to go to school and has lived in Latah County since then. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1977 with a degree in radio and television. He worked at KRPL as “Eric Simon.” In 1978, he joined Community Christian Ministries and worked at Crossroads Bookstore and The Dawn Treader record store. In 1981, he met and fell in love with Karen McCrone. They were married in Annapolis, Md.