AP PHOTOS: Kindness, empathy highlight humanity of Olympics

After watching the Olympics, I’ve come to this conclusion, the most dominant group of athletes in the world are the American women. Let’s start this with some overall numbers. The USA Olympic team was its dominant self in Tokyo. In total medals, USA had 111 with China and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in distant second and third with 88 and 71 medals respectively. USA came on late win the most gold medals with 39. China was one back with 38 while Japan had 27. In silver medals, USA had 41, China 32 and ROC 28. With bronze, USA had 33, ROC 23 and Great Britain and Australia 22 each.