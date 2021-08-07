AP PHOTOS: Kindness, empathy highlight humanity of Olympics
TOKYO (AP) — In the close-up photos of this pandemic-era Olympic Games, you can imagine the world's most competitive athletes saying to their rivals: “Are you OK?”. The striking images that show these world class athletes displaying acts of empathy and kindness to their competitors may be unexpected. But they're very much appreciated by a global audience that's been banned from the venues as a coronavirus precaution.www.manisteenews.com
Comments / 0