Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodore, PA

PSP WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS MAKING THE ROUNDS AGAIN

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 5 days ago

With the number of scams increasing, state police are reminding people about one scam that is making the rounds. Police say that an 86-year-old man from Commodore was called on his cell phone and the scammer identified himself as a member of Microsoft Tech Support. The suspect instructed the man to buy $500 in gift cards at a local store while the suspect remained on the phone. The scammer then told the victim that if the cashier questioned the purchase to lie and say it was a gift for a family member. The victim then provided the gift card information to the scammer.

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Commodore, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psp#Psp#Microsoft Tech Support#State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy