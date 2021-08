ATLANTA, GA — A new bachelor of arts in journalism in sports, culture, and social justice has been accepted by the Morehouse College Board of Trustees. There will be fundamental classes in news writing, multimedia and visual storytelling, and mass media law. It can be taken by students who pursue the 30-credit hour degree program. They will get the chance to complete their remaining credits and obtain a comprehensive understanding of a particular focus of journalism by choosing one of three tracks: sports journalism, arts and culture journalism, or social justice journalism.