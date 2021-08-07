Cancel
Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. PDT

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence. VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 with $200,000 in cash, a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper’s ransom money in 1980. The case of Cooper has become infamous, not only in the Pacific Northwest but also in the country.

