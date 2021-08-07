Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 Stocks That Pay You Each Month

By Jamal Carnette, CFA
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Dividends are an important part of long-term returns.
  • Many companies pay quarterly, but your bills are due every month.
  • These two companies understand your struggle.

Growth stocks might dominate the financial headlines, but savvy investors understand the importance of dividends for long-term returns. In fact, from 1930 to 2020, 41% of the S&P 500's total returns were due to dividends. Increasingly, investors of all ages are using dividend income to fund their lifestyle -- partially or even fully -- as more join the FIRE movement.

Unfortunately, there's a downside of depending on dividend income to fund your expenses: most stocks pay dividends quarterly dividends or even less frequently. However, your bills (including many from these same companies) must be paid monthly. There are a few companies that understand the struggle and pay dividends monthly. In you're looking for monthly-pay stocks, consider these two real estate investment trusts (REITs) for your portfolio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bP2N_0bKiDccl00
Image Source: Getty Images.

STAG is a safe monthly income stock

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is a single-tenant REIT with a focus on providing leases to e-commerce and logistics companies. Stag has an admirable tenant list, with Amazon being its largest renter. However, the company has a well-diversified tenant base, and Amazon represents only 4% of total rental revenue. The top 20 tenants account for less than 20% of Stag's top line.

Industrial rentals are lower risk than residential and commercial properties, and Stag's diversified portfolio has performed well during the pandemic. Currently, the company boasts an occupancy rate of 96.8% among its properties. Additionally, Stag's management has a strong commitment to financial prudence, which includes maintaining an investment-grade rating.

Unfortunately for new investors, Stag is no longer as cheap as it once was. Shares have jumped nearly 27% in the last year. As a result, Stag shares yield only 3.5%, the lowest yield the company has had since initially declaring a payout in 2011. Shares currently offer dividends of $1.45 annualized per share, paid out monthly as $0.1208. The company continues to raise dividends, albeit at a slower pace. In the two prior years , the company raised its annual payout by $0.01 per share.

The dividend is safe as funds from operations (FFO) will support payouts. Management estimates per-share FFO will be $2.03 at the midpoint this year, an increase of $0.05 from prior guidance.

The "Monthly Dividend Company" hasn't disappointed

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is boastful of its history of monthly dividend payments, even referring to itself as "The Monthly Dividend Company" in press releases. In fact, the REIT trademarked this phrase to highlight its commitment to monthly payouts.

Not only has Realty Income lived up to the moniker by announcing its 613th consecutive monthly dividend, the company is committed to raising payouts quarterly, doing so 111 times since its listing in 1994. Realty Income currently pays investors $0.2355 per share monthly, or $2.826 per year.

Although Realty Income is in the commercial industry that has been decimated by the pandemic, the company's history of success means it gets its pick of the most successful retailers. Out of its top 20 clients, more than half have investment-grade debt ratings. Also, the company's occupancy rates fell less than one percentage point to 97.9% in 2020 and have since bounced back.

Realty Income emerged from the pandemic even stronger as it announced a deal to buy smaller competitor VEREIT (NYSE:VER) in an all-stock transaction.

A key component of this deal is the finance savings from Realty Income's investment-grade debt rating when it refinances VEREIT's higher-cost debt. Per Realty Income, the acquisition will immediately boost adjusted FFO by 10%, which will power future quarterly dividend increases.

Like Stag, Realty Income is considered a low-risk REIT, and shares are priced similarly. Realty Income's 4% yield is at the bottom end of its historic range due to a 17% increase over the last year. However, if you're looking for a lower-risk REIT that is dedicated to paying dividends monthly, Realty Income should be on your shopping list.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Reit#Stag Industrial#Ffo#613th#Realty Income#Vereit#Stag Realty Income
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
StocksMoney Morning

Expect Fast Doubles on These Two Penny Stocks

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors went through almost two and a half years of thrills, chills, and spills before AMZN rose from $1,000 to regularly trade above $2,000. I don't, and neither do you - not when there are hundreds and hundreds of small stocks out there, trading anywhere from a couple of cents to a few dollars that have the potential to double in days, or even hours.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1,000,000 in 10 Years

Abbott Laboratories has a diversified business that supports its most important growth driver: medical devices. Match Group is the runaway leader in the online dating market. A lot has changed in the past 10 years. In 2011, the U.S. was still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, and no one had witnessed a deadly pandemic in several decades. Unless you have a crystal ball, it's hard to predict exactly how the next 10 years will develop. But for investors, one thing is for certain: Great businesses will keep beating the market.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Buffett Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

Since 1965, Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% gain in Berkshire Hathaway's stock. These companies possess the competitive edge that Buffett looks for when purchasing a stock for the long haul. When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors listen intently. That's because the Oracle...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Right Now

Snap and Walmart are two popular Robinhood stocks worth taking a closer look at. Snap's high top-line valuation is justified by its rapid growth rate and potential for better margins. Walmart's global e-commerce sales now representing 12% of its retail business. With nearly 18 million active users of all ages,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Alphabet’s Google is the gateway to the internet, and MercadoLibre is democratizing commerce in Latin America. These companies should benefit as trends like digital advertising and online shopping continue to gain momentum. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) recently reported strong second-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street's expectations in both cases....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

It's always an opportune time for long-term investors to put money to work in the stock market. This past week, the broad-based S&P 500 hit a fresh all-time closing high, which has been a common theme for the widely followed index this year. But just because the benchmark index is...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Health Stock in August

Teladoc's growth prospects remain strong even with some slowing following the tremendous performance last year. The company has distinct and solid competitive advantages despite new rivals entering the market. With shares down nearly 50%, Teladoc's valuation appears to be attractive in light of its growth prospects. It might be easy...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Robinhood Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Robinhood has brought a new generation of retail investors into the fold. Its rising popularity has driven massive revenue growth. It's worth understanding how payment for order flow works before initiating a position in the stock. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) has introduced stock trading to a new generation. As of March...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

Established technology companies tend to create lots of free cash flow. As the need to invest for growth declines, these companies can begin to pay dividends to their shareholders. These companies offer a combination of dividends and continued growth -- even if the underlying businesses are maturing. Big technology names...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

﻿This company has a history of developing game-changing business practices. It is also known for going in a whole new direction to exploit changes in the business landscape. That’s a hallmark of a fantastic investment for the long haul. There are a handful of stocks that I would consider essential...
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years to Come

Due to uncertainties surrounding rising inflation and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the stock market remains volatile. Given this environment, investors are shifting toward quality growth stocks to dodge short-term market fluctuations. So, with this, we think growth stocks Danaher (DHR), Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), and Matson (NYSE:MATX) could be great bets now because they are well-positioned to deliver solid returns this year and beyond. Read on.With the Fed’s continued support of the economy with its accommodative monetary policy, inflation has been rising. The Consumer Price Index hit 5.4% in June, its highest monthly gain since 2008. Furthermore, due to a resurgence of COVID cases across the country also, the stock market remains highly volatile.
StocksCNBC

Cramer thinks these stocks are bargains with the market at record highs

"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer offered investors a group of stocks he believes are still bargains despite high overall market valuations. Ford, PayPal and Boeing are among the companies Cramer highlighted. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday to look for bargain buying opportunities in a stock market sitting at all-time highs.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

The Dow may be a flawed index, but these time-tested businesses are perfect for long-term investors. For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

These stocks have the potential to completely change their respective industries. Contrary to what you might have heard or believe, investing in the stock market isn't hard. Rather, the difficult aspect of investing has to do with being patient and letting your investment thesis play out over time. Allowing your initial investment to compound many times over is what can turn a nice unrealized gain into a life-altering amount of money.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

3 Highest Growth Stocks in the Market Today

Growth is a bedrock characteristic for many great investments. Without an expanding sales footprint, it can be hard to boost profit margins, cash flow, and earnings. Quickly rising revenue is also a clue that a business has found a defensible industry niche and is winning market share. With that idea...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $308.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio

Not all investments are created equal, and some are riskier than others. Investing in ETFs can help diversify your portfolio and grow your savings. With the right balance of funds, you can maximize your earnings while limiting your risk. Building a strong investment portfolio can be challenging, because there are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy