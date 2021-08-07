Thunderstorm Threat Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Saturday PM/night. I’d put the chance of rain in West Michigan today at maybe 30% (20% at the Coast Guard Festival and the lakeshore areas)…there is a chance of a random t-shower, but the higher probability is that we’ll stay dry during the day, with a slightly higher chance of a t-shower this Saturday night. Lower Michigan is in the General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook for this afternoon/night (light green on the map above). Even if you saw a t-shower today, the threat of severe weather would be low. There would be a good chance of a heavy downpour in this humid air.