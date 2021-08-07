Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Thunderstorm Threat Saturday, Sunday and Monday

WOOD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Saturday PM/night. I’d put the chance of rain in West Michigan today at maybe 30% (20% at the Coast Guard Festival and the lakeshore areas)…there is a chance of a random t-shower, but the higher probability is that we’ll stay dry during the day, with a slightly higher chance of a t-shower this Saturday night. Lower Michigan is in the General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook for this afternoon/night (light green on the map above). Even if you saw a t-shower today, the threat of severe weather would be low. There would be a good chance of a heavy downpour in this humid air.

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Thunderstorm#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#The Coast Guard Festival#Spc#Lower Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy