Becca Murray, a two-time gold medal winner in wheelchair basketball, balanced the demands of being an elite para-sport athlete by waking up at 4 a.m to train, working eight hours as a clinic assistant, and then returning to the gym. Though she was planning on competing in the 2020 Paralympics, the pandemic postponement forced her to reassess. She decided in spring 2020 to end her international basketball career to focus on stability; the 2021 ESPY Award winner left the national team to continue her career in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, and work toward owning her own home.