Grand Rapids, MN

Here Comes the Sun! Range Summer ‘21 Solar Tour stops in Grand Rapids, Aug. 11

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Rapids residents will learn about solar energy and how to add solar to their homes or small businesses at a stop on the Here Comes the Sun! Range Summer ‘21 Solar Tour. Attendees will also be able to join the Iron Range Solar Co-op. Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) is leading the group along with Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability. The solar co-op will help homeowners, farmers, and small businesses on the Range go solar.

