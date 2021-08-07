Here Comes the Sun! Range Summer ‘21 Solar Tour stops in Grand Rapids, Aug. 11
Grand Rapids residents will learn about solar energy and how to add solar to their homes or small businesses at a stop on the Here Comes the Sun! Range Summer ‘21 Solar Tour. Attendees will also be able to join the Iron Range Solar Co-op. Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) is leading the group along with Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability. The solar co-op will help homeowners, farmers, and small businesses on the Range go solar.www.grandrapidsmn.com
