GRACF grant cycle deadline is Aug. 15

The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation’s Annual Grant Cycle opened July 15, 2021 and will end on Aug. 15, 2021. If you are a nonprofit group or organization that serves people of the Greater Itasca Area, (Itasca County plus Hill City, Remer, Blackduck and Northome) and need money for a project or program, please submit your application through our website, www.gracf.org, by August 15, 2021. Once at our website, click on Grants and Apply for a Grant. The Community Foundation has approximately $130,000 available for granting this year.