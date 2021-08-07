State Representative Bennie Cook Recognizes Century Farm
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Representative Bennie Cook presented a resolution to farm owners Scott and Linda Huff at the annual Texas County Fair recognizing their family as a Century Farm Family. The recognition was made in conjunction with the University of Missouri Extension, which awards recipients who have contributed to agriculture by owning and operating the same Missouri farm for one hundred years or more.www.ozarkradionews.com
