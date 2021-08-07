Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, OH

Church News

By Editorials
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago

COLLINS — Need a refresher on “Living the Christian Life?" That’s the message this week from Pastor D. Josh Arrington at both the Collins and West Hartland United Methodist Churches. Come and join us at 8 or 11 a.m. at Collins or at 9:30 at West Hartland. Enjoy the music and fellowship as we give honor and glory to our Lord and King. Each service lasts about an hour and childcare is available if needed. We would love to have you and your family. We will also be hosting the American Red Cross on Saturday, Aug. 21, for a blood drive. Go online to sign up for this life-giving opportunity.

norwalkreflector.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Collins, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
Norwalk, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#United Methodist Church#Come And Join Us#Church News#Collins West Hartland#The American Red Cross#Rummage Sale#Romans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sends troops to Kabul to evacuate some embassy staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — With security rapidly deteriorating in Afghanistan, the United States is sending in an additional 3,000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, officials said Thursday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Army and Marine forces will enter Afghanistan within the next two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy