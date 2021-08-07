Church News

COLLINS — Need a refresher on “Living the Christian Life?" That’s the message this week from Pastor D. Josh Arrington at both the Collins and West Hartland United Methodist Churches. Come and join us at 8 or 11 a.m. at Collins or at 9:30 at West Hartland. Enjoy the music and fellowship as we give honor and glory to our Lord and King. Each service lasts about an hour and childcare is available if needed. We would love to have you and your family. We will also be hosting the American Red Cross on Saturday, Aug. 21, for a blood drive. Go online to sign up for this life-giving opportunity.