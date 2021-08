Pizza concept continues its expansion in The Golden State. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATWATER, Calif. - Pizza Guys - a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, high-quality creations - is expanding its California presence by opening its newest location in Atwater. The new location will be opened by local entrepreneur Shind Singh and is the third Pizza Guys restaurant he has opened, with plans for additional locations in the near future. It will be located at 263 E. Bellevue Rd. and is slated to open in late-August.