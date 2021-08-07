Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama’s daily COVID death rate expected to keep climbing through August

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 5 days ago
Almost all COVID-19 deaths in Alabama are among unvaccinated people. State Health Officer Scott Harris said only 26 inoculated patients were among the over 11,000 Alabama fatalities from COVID-19. Harris gave the numbers as the state tries to boost lagging vaccination rates amid a surge in cases. The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts Alabama’s COVID-19 daily death rate will continue rising, until it peaks in early September at almost sixty fatalities each day. Health officer Scott Harris says the State’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has nearly triple over the past two weeks. Harris said health officials have identified over 6,000 people who contracted breakthrough COVID infections after being fully vaccinated, but the vaccine remains effective in preventing infections and serious illness.

www.apr.org

