WCV Has A Lot of Competition for Quarterback in 2021

With the WCV softball 2021 season being over, here one last look at the season by the numbers. This season the Wildcats had a better year in the pitching department than they did in 2020. For starters as a team they brought down their ERA from 7.61 to 5.75. This could be in part due to Sophomore Marissa Hagen she had an ERA of 4.71 (6.15 in 2020). Hagen continued to show improvement. In 2021 she had 71 strikeouts which is vastly better than 2020 (19). Marissa Hagen was the anchor of the bullpen as well chalking up all of the teams wins as a pitcher.