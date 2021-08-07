A solution for more access to health care

Increasing access to quality health care in Iowa is a priority. Sadly, rural hospitals suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic as many could not offer out-patient procedures, which resulted in a major financial loss and forced some patients to go without care. Many rural hospitals also closed maternity wards and more mental health care providers are needed. To increase access to health care policymakers, we need to consider repealing obsolete Certificate of Need (CON) laws, which restrict access and competition.