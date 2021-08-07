Cancel
Waukomis, OK

COLUMN: What do we really need?

By David Christy
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago
“He who dies with the most toys wins.” ~ attributed to Malcolm Forbes.

Now this is a semi-serious column, with some not-so-serious stuff thrown in.

The toys quote is one of my favorite quotes of all time, because it can be taken seriously or just as a laugher.

The quote got me to reminiscing about much-younger days when I was growing up with my parents in a two-bedroom house in Waukomis, and had to share a bedroom with my younger sister until we added onto the house.

I just always remember — and actually sometimes dream about — an old toy box we shared in our small closet.

It really wasn’t a toy box per se, it was just a cardboard box filled with all manner of toys, which usually were spilled out everywhere and probably at least a foot deep in toy soldiers and dolls and rubber trucks in various conditions or use — and always in disarray.

At some point in my life I shed the bonds of disarray and became a bit obsessive-compulsive, deciding that order and keeping things in there place was much easier to keep track of, and it kept me from spending too much time looking in that toy pile as daylight hours were burning.

I wanted to be outside.

All this got me to thinking, what do we HAVE to have to live?

I’ve touched on this before in this column, but there are three basic things every human has to have to live on planet Earth: air to breathe, food to eat and water to drink.

And, as last year’s first and second waves of the pandemic proved, we need lots of toilet paper.

I think — no, I’m pretty sure — that TP is just as essential as the first three things on life’s list of things we have to have.

Now, looking back through history, our caveman ancestors got by with the first three fine, or otherwise not a single one of us would be here today, would we? Unless you are a bird of some sort, or maybe a shark or a mosquito. They seemingly have always been with us and will until the end of days.

Of course, if you are one of the seemingly endless supply of people who keep predicting the end of time and keep moving the date back when it fails to materialize — or you’re the My Pillow guy — then you will just keep on predicting no matter how mindless the prediction.

So, what is it that the vast majority of Americans really need in their lives? Netflix, Hulu, beer, steak, crab legs, popcorn, fried okra or mashed potatoes? I vote for all of those, plus some cream gravy thrown in on the side.

And Snickers bars, gotta have those to sustain life. Ok, my cheek now is totally sore from having it rather firmly planted there, but really, what do we need to sustain our lives?

Air conditioning in summer, heat in winter, a place to stay out of inclement weather?

All good things to have, but you can acclimate yourself to the most basic.

That said, there are places in other countries that don’t have clean water to drink or bathe in, or even shelter to stay out of the wind and rain.

Life-sustaining food for some also is in short supply in various areas of the globe.

Shoot, we have those places right here in the USA, the most prosperous nation on earth. We have those problems right here in our own community.

It takes me back to a basic premise in the history and story of mankind. We are really not in control of our lives.

Oh, we think we are. We think that if we have every comfort money can buy, if we have a big house to live in and a new car every year and money to burn on the non-necessities of life, we are somehow in control of our lives.

Balderdash and bunkum.

Yep, got ‘em both in.

Things beyond our control are everywhere we look, we just kind of find it easy to overlook them.

If the sun suddenly made it 20 degrees hotter than our normal August temperature, we would be in trouble.

People would die as water disappeared in drouth, crops dried up and animals died, and the air would be acrid with smoke from wildfires. It would not be pretty.

Nature is in control of us and always has been. How we interact and help nature help us is the only reason we will continue to thrive on this planet. It’s a simple yet complex concept.

Now, back to my favorite quote I embrace daily — “I’m so far behind I will never die.”

So far, so good.

