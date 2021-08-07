Cancel
Jefferson, ME

Midcoast Conservancy offers two-part mushroom foraging course

By Ali Stevenson, Midcoast Conservancy
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a growing interest in collecting and eating the best of Maine’s wild mushrooms. The only thing standing in the way is the knowledge and confidence to tell the good edible mushrooms from those that can sicken people. The good news is that there are a handful of common, easily identified, great edibles that can satisfy most people’s hunger for mushrooms. Maine is home to a number of world-class edible mushrooms that can be found while enjoying a walk through the woods and fields.

Maine State
Jefferson, ME
Chelsea Green
#Edible Mushrooms#Midcoast Conservancy#Mushrooms For Health#Downeast Books#Poison Centers
