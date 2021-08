WATCH ON NBC (8p ET): STREAM HERE. The 18-year-old's victory marks the fifth consecutive time an American woman has won the title of Olympic all-around champion and the sixth time in history. Lee joins a club that includes Mary Lou Retton, Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles. Biles withdrew from the competition to focus on her mental health and Lee stepped up to carry on the winning tradition. She is the first Hmong American to ever compete in the Olympics and the first to win gold.