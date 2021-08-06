Humboldt Bay Marathon & Half Marathon

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) — The in-person 2021 Novo Nordisk New Jersey Marathon and Half Marathon won’t take place in October, according to even organizers. Organizers announced Monday the events, along with the RWJBarnabas Health 5k, will not take place after the city of Long Branch decided to not allow large events this fall. The release says this is due to the “unknown impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant.” “We share your disappointment as the prospect of watching all of you cross the finish line motivated our team through this year,” organizers said. Those who have paid and trained for the events can transfer their bib to the Atlantic City Marathon and related events for the October 16 and 17 weekend. Those who registered for the 5K can sign up for a similar event here. Organizers said people can also participate in their respective event virtually between October 16 and November 1, get a 60% refund of the registration fee, or a 100% refund via a RunPacers.com credit. Participants will get an email within 48 hours directing them to make their decision. It may take between four and six weeks for refunds to be processed.