Humboldt Bay Marathon & Half Marathon

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you are striving for another personal record or just looking for a uniquely beautiful place to run, the Humboldt Bay Marathon & Half Marathon races are exactly what you're looking for! We are almost ready for race day! Online registration is now closed. Late registration will be available at packet pickup on Saturday, August 7th, 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Gazebo in Old Town Eureka at the corner of 2nd and F Street.

Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Clinton Half Marathon key players announced

CLINTON — The Clinton Half Marathon, set for Sept. 12, will offer bib timing again for 2021. “Runners are able to safely distance, as much as they choose to, with bib timing,” said Jesse Lawson, race director. “We are proud to offer a lot of extra amenities to offer a first-class race to our runners.”
Long Branch, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

2021 New Jersey Marathon and Half Marathon Canceled Due To ‘Unknown Impact’ Of Delta Variant

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) — The in-person 2021 Novo Nordisk New Jersey Marathon and Half Marathon won’t take place in October, according to even organizers. Organizers announced Monday the events, along with the RWJBarnabas Health 5k, will not take place after the city of Long Branch decided to not allow large events this fall. The release says this is due to the “unknown impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant.” “We share your disappointment as the prospect of watching all of you cross the finish line motivated our team through this year,” organizers said. Those who have paid and trained for the events can transfer their bib to the Atlantic City Marathon and related events for the October 16 and 17 weekend. Those who registered for the 5K can sign up for a similar event here. Organizers said people can also participate in their respective event virtually between October 16 and November 1, get a 60% refund of the registration fee, or a 100% refund via a RunPacers.com credit. Participants will get an email within 48 hours directing them to make their decision. It may take between four and six weeks for refunds to be processed.
Lifestyleruneatrepeat.com

Biggest Marathon Race Announcement of the Year

After I recently posted the Run Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon and Walt Disney World Marathon race dates and registration announcement… I kept thinking about it. I’ve missed running races sooooo much. It’s been 2 years since I’ve run a race with Covid and moving and my foot. I love Disney races! I love costume races!!
Mahomet, ILmahometdaily.com

Nofziger, Anderson win MAYC Half-Marathon

Kyle Nofziger ran a race on Saturday (Aug. 7) that didn’t provide instant gratification. The Mahomet-Seymour senior-to-be was one of the participants in the annual RunMahomet event, a fundraiser for the Mahomet Area Youth Club which concludes with a half-marathon race. When the teen-ager completed the 13.1-mile course, he knew...
Lifestylepiratesandprincesses.net

runDisney Medals Revealed For 2021 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

RunDisney is gearing up for the first in-person running event since the pandemic–A Wickedly Delicious Celebration for the 2021 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. This run was a bit different, offering virtual events with the in-person ones so more people could participate. Now we have a look at...
Sportswtnzfox43.com

Marathon Training: 5 Strategies to Prepare for a Marathon

Originally Posted On: https://www.searchsport.net/marathon-training-5-strategies-to-prepare-for-a-marathon/. This is a common goal that very few people ever accomplish. After all, it’s an incredibly daunting task that requires tremendous determination and discipline. Running your first marathon isn’t something you should take lightly. You’re going to need to get your body conditioned to run long...
Clinton, IAPosted by
B100

Clinton Half Marathon Releases Race Routes

For those who like to run, and I mean LIKE to run, the Clinton Half Marathon is coming up in the middle of August. This week, officials from the race revealed the routes for the half marathon, 10K run, and 5K run/walk. The great news is that it all starts and ends in downtown Clinton.
Charitiesduboiscountyherald.com

Volunteers Needed for Heartland Half Marathon

You can make a difference in your community by volunteering at this year's Heartland Half Marathon. It takes many individuals to hold the Heartland Half Marathon events, and it wouldn't be possible without the generosity of each volunteer. The committee is in need of volunteers in the morning and afternoon...
SportsWXIA 11 Alive

Why is the Olympic marathon 26.2 miles?

ATLANTA — Olympic athletes in Tokyo are preparing for an event with a history that goes back to ancient Greece and a distance that has many sports fans scratching their heads. Olympic Track and Field includes the 100-meter run, the 400-meter run, and the 10,000 meters run. Then there’s the...
Hardin County, OHwktn.com

Hardin Half Marathon Scheduled for September 26

The Hardin Half Marathon, 5K, 1 mile Fun Run/Walk, 25 mile bike ride is scheduled for September 26. It will start at the Shopping Plaza in Kenton. New this year are mile marker sponsorships at $50 each. Quest Federal Credit Union is the Presenting Sponsor again this year. Tons of...
Workoutspodiumrunner.com

8-Week Marathon Training Plan

It’s late-summer and it seems fall marathons really are going to happen this year, and you haven’t really started training for the one you signed up for yet. Now you’re shocked to realize how close it is. Or maybe a friend just told you they’re going to run a fall marathon — and you should join them. Is there still time to get in decent enough shape to finish it?
Springdale, ARnwahomepage.com

Web Extra: Training for a half marathon in a wheelchair

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Training for a half marathon is no easy feat with two legs, so imagine doing it in a wheelchair. That’s exactly what Chris Doane of Springdale is doing. After he spent decades isolated from everyone he loved because of drug and alcohol addiction, the 51-year-old has...
Worldrunningmagazine.ca

Kenenisa Bekele will run in the 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon

Ethiopian distance running legend Kenenisa Bekele shared in a video posted to his Instagram page that he will be competing in the BMW Berlin Marathon on Sept. 26. Recently Bekele’s marathon career has been bumpy. He has not finished a marathon since Berlin in 2019, where he ran the second-fastest time of all time, 2:01:41. In his past six races over the distance, he had three DNF’s, including Dubai in 2017, where he wanted to attack the world record, and Berlin in the same year. He has also battled injuries that forced him to withdraw from London in 2020 and the Ethiopian trials.
Sportsruneatrepeat.com

Olympic Marathon 2021 Info & US Marathoner Inspiration

The Women’s Marathon Final is August 6th at 3pm PST / 6pm EST [*that’s Aug 7 – 7am in Tokyo]. The Men’s Marathon Final is August 7th 3pm PST / 6pm EST [*that’s Aug 8 – 7am in Tokyo]. You CAN watch it live on NBC and USA or taped...
Cyclingrunningmagazine.ca

Ben Flanagan wins his second Falmouth Road Race

This weekened was the running of the 49th Annual ASICS Falmouth Road Race, one of America’s premier east-coast running events of the summer. Canada’s Ben Flanagan added another Falmouth trophy to his cabinet, winning the men’s elite race for the second time, covering the 11.2-kilometre distance in 32:16. Flanagan noted his course experience gave him an advantage over his competition, as he broke away from the field just after 10K. This marked Flanagan’s fastest time on this course, bettering his winning time from 2018 by five seconds.

Comments / 0

