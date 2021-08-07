ABC Feel Good Friday

Good Morning America weekend anchor Dan Harris is leaving ABC News.
Harris, who spent the past two decades serving in multiple roles at the network, expects to make his exit in two months, he announced on Sunday’s broadcast.
“This was a difficult decision for me,” he said. “It’s been a lot to juggle, and even though I’m a public proponent of work/life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice.”
Harris made mention of the continuing demands of his own media venture called Ten Percent Happier, which focuses on teaching meditation to skeptics. The anchor has frequently discussed on air...
