Centre County YMCA

Tom Cole, past president of the Lions Club, packs a chicken dinner at Dee Stadium for the club’s annual fundraiser Friday. They cooked 560 chicken halves for the meals, which had sold out by 3 p.m. Friday, said Lions Club treasurer Chuck Van Karsen. The dinner has been going on for at least 50 years; it still uses the original recipe from Matt Manderfield, a charter member when the club was founded in 1942. The funds go to projects including scholarships for Hancock and Houghton students. They also support local non-profits, including Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, Salvation Army, Barbra Kettle Gundlach Shelter, Simple Kindness for Youth (SKY), Copper Country Humane Society, 31 Backpacks and Bay Cliff. Lions Club also contributes to statewide programs such as the Leader Dog for the blind and the Michigan Eye Bank. Econo Foods and Vollwerth’s donated food, while the Print Shop made the tickets.