James Washington Wants Traded

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the Jacksonville Jaguars would likely be willing to field calls in regard to a possible trade for CB C.J. Henderson. Henderson was selected 9th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, being the second CB selected behind Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah who went 3rd overall to the Detroit Lions. The former Florida Gator was a highly-touted prospect coming I into the draft process, having a knack of getting his hands on the football in his short time in Gainesville and tested extremely well as the NFL Combine, measuring at 6’1, 204lb and ripped off a 4.39 40yd dash, a 37.5-inch vertical, and a 127-inch broad. Henderson has the size, length, speed, and explosiveness teams look for in a potential shutdown corner on the outside and has the tools in his toolbox to compliment his impressive athletic profile.