James Washington Wants Traded

abc23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers news according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter wideout James Washington has requested a trade hes almost a sure thing to be number four on the wideout depth chart behind Juju Smith Schuster, Diontee Johnson, and Chase Claypool. And at times this year Ray Ray McLeod has seen more first team...

www.abc23.com

Comments / 0

NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: Three Wideouts Hurt Right Knees, Kevin Dotson Returns

PITTSBURGH – Wide receivers and right knees. That was the theme on the injury front from Sunday’s training camp session, as a trio of wideouts were afflicted in some capacity by a right knee ailment. James Washington did not finish Sunday’s session after suffering an apparent knee injury. While it...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers depth chart: Why James Washington deserves a bigger role in 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13). Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. The Steelers have four young receivers who could be a big part of the offense in 2021, but here’s why James Washington deserves a much bigger role this year. When talking about the wide receivers on the...
NFLYardbarker

Washington, Snell Highlight List of Steelers Injuries on Day 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Eagles Week. In three days, they'll travel to Philadelphia for their second preseason game, but their list of injuries doesn't seem to be shrinking. The return of Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner and Chukwuma Okorafor came over the weekend, but Monday still kept plenty of names off...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Training Camp Takeaways: Steelers Defensive Line Dominating

PITTSBURGH – It was just one day in training camp. But man, it was an ugly one for the offense. After not having pads on for three days, the Steelers finally donned the pads. The defense seemed ready to roll, but the offensive line seemed ready to roll over. It was perhaps the worst day this offensive line has had in training camp thus far.
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

Steelers notes: No turmoil with James Washington, Stephon Tuitt absent

Aug. 8—In the Steelers' wide receiver group, four were highly drafted, three have been highly productive and two will be free agents after this season. That's a recipe for a can-you-keep-everyone-happy? souffle. The Steelers already are having issues in that regard. Or they aren't, depending on whom you believe. Friday,...
NFLchatsports.com

James Washington Hasn't Requested Trade Despite Rumors, Steelers' Mike Tomlin Says

On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington requested a trade "based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason." But on Saturday, head coach Mike Tomlin disputed the report. "He has not," Tomlin told reporters after being asked if Washington requested a...
NFLabc23.com

Steelers H.O.F. Inductees

The 2020 Pro Football Hall Of Fame class was inducted last night a few legendary Steelers will be in Canton Ohio forever. Pittsburgh native first coach to lead a 6th seed team to the Super Bowl and win and now Hall Of Fame Coach Bill Cowher admiring the chin on his bust.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: WRs Banged Up with James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud Out

PITTSBURGH – The Steelers receivers are still very banged up only three days away from their matchup against the Eagles in Philadelphia. James Washington missed his first practice after exiting Sunday’s session with an apparent knee injury. He was wearing a sleeve around the right knee that was supposedly injured. Ray-Ray McCloud did the same, as he missed his second straight practice with a right knee injury.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Former Steelers RB James Conner Will be ‘Heavily Used’ in Arizona

James Conner’s time in Pittsburgh might be over, but the former WPIAL and Pitt product seems to have a noteworthy role with his new team: the Arizona Cardinals. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN joined Michael Florio of the NFL Network and informed him that Conner will likely be used in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

6 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin after Sunday’s practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers practiced again at Heinz Field on Sunday as they prepare for their next preseason game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since Coach Tomlin spoke to reporters following practice, it’s time to look at the players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.
NFLSteelers Depot

Should The Steelers Explore Trading For CB C.J. Henderson?

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the Jacksonville Jaguars would likely be willing to field calls in regard to a possible trade for CB C.J. Henderson. Henderson was selected 9th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, being the second CB selected behind Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah who went 3rd overall to the Detroit Lions. The former Florida Gator was a highly-touted prospect coming I into the draft process, having a knack of getting his hands on the football in his short time in Gainesville and tested extremely well as the NFL Combine, measuring at 6’1, 204lb and ripped off a 4.39 40yd dash, a 37.5-inch vertical, and a 127-inch broad. Henderson has the size, length, speed, and explosiveness teams look for in a potential shutdown corner on the outside and has the tools in his toolbox to compliment his impressive athletic profile.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Looking for Contract Extension With Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is looking for a contract extension with the team heading into the final year of his deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. Haden, 32, is entering the final year of his current deal. He joined the Steelers in 2017, appearing...

