New Bill Could Put More Money in Low Earners’ Pockets

Billions of dollars in new money from the American Rescue Plan is going out. Find out if you will be receiving this money and what you should know about it. Today is a big day that is part of the latest stimulus program (American Rescue Plan) as it is the first round of child tax credits for millions of families. You likely woke up this morning with money from the IRS – if you were eligible. Here is what you need to know and if you can expect to receive this latest part of the stimulus money.