ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

I've won $3 million in my 7 years as a pro poker player, but it's not a life that I would ever recommend — it's a hard way to make easy money

By Xuan Liu, as told to Jenny Powers
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFirs_0bKi9X3700
Xuan Liu. Xuan Liu
  • Xuan Liu, 33, is a former pro poker player and World Champ.
  • In 7 years of being pro, Liu won $3 million at tournaments, but says the mental and physical tolls of poker began to weigh on her.
  • This is what her career is life, as told to freelance writer Jenny Powers.

In 1985 when I was 5 years old, my family emigrated from Tian Jin, China to Toronto. By the time I was seven, I'd gained a basic understanding of poker from watching movies and TV and would set up poker games between me and my stuffed animals. I'd concoct hypothetical scenarios for each player and make decisions on what I thought each of them would do.

I've always been drawn to games of strategy.

In 2006, I went to the University of Waterloo, often referred to as the M.I.T. of Canada. Since we were all a bunch of super competitive analytical type students, the school was a hotbed for poker players.

I got a dealer's license after my first year of college and for two summers I worked at the Canadian National Exhibition charity casino, initially as a dealer and then a floor supervisor.

As I became more immersed in poker, my grades suffered and eventually I lost the full scholarship I'd received to attend Waterloo. Instead of giving up poker, I began playing more, hosting games at my apartment to cover my tuition so my parents wouldn't find out.

In 2010 with the encouragement of my friends, I started traveling to try my hand at playing in tournaments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCN1v_0bKi9X3700
A trophy from the World Poker Tour Fallsview Poker Classic event where Liu played in 2017. Xuan Liu

My first major tournament was the $10,000 World Poker Tour Fallsview event in Niagara Falls where I won my way in by winning a couple of events at the $500 level. I wasn't yet familiar with the concept of selling actions (finding investors to back me) so I basically put most of my net worth on the table. I was horribly outclassed, but got to meet many poker legends and got hooked on the poker lifestyle.

As I started traveling to play, my parents realized what was going on. I made a deal with my mom that I'd travel for a year to play as long as I promised to settle down and get a real job. I ended up with two half a million dollar finishes within nine months, so she let me keep going.

From 2010 to 2017, I earned $3 million playing live and online tournaments, online under the name xx23xx.

From an outsider's perspective, it may seem glamorous, but poker is also mentally and physically draining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWnws_0bKi9X3700
Liu with fellow players at a poker tournament. Xuan Liu

There was a time where I was playing nonstop; it was like being on a hamster wheel. When I wasn't competing, I was studying anything I could get my hands on about the game.

Poker is a game where you're playing against other players, but it's also very mathematical. It's important to understand what general tendencies are, and study which game theory is optimal for any given situation in order to exploit your opponents and their tendencies.

In the past you could be quite successful playing a heavily exploitative style, but these days the game is a lot harder, so studying is important to compete at the highest levels. While I'm successful by most measurements, there's another tier of players above me at the highest levels. I have a poker coach I study with who belongs to that tier.

The game is not only mentally draining but physically as well. Often we sit at a poker table for up to 14 hours, with limited breaks just to use the restroom or make a quick call.

Poker is a hard way to make easy money. I don't know any pros that would actually recommend it for a living.

Don't get me wrong — I love poker. It's allowed me to travel to places like Italy and China and meet some truly amazing people, but the game can be a cold and lonely place. When you're doing well, it means someone else isn't. There comes a point when you see some of the worst aspects of humanity.

By 2017, I didn't like the trajectory my life was heading, so after a brief marriage to a fellow player, I left the circuit to live life at a slower pace in Vancouver. I planned to move into a completely different field, but recently I kept having poker opportunities knock on my door that I couldn't refuse.

Now that live events are back, I'm getting back into poker in different ways.

I'm doing live poker tournament commentating work in English and Mandarin because there's a broader international audience these days. During COVID, I also became a board member and instructor with Poker Powher, an organization whose mission is to empower women from all walks of life by teaching them to play poker.

Poker can arm women with essential life skills like learning the beauty of risk, negotiating like a pro, and taking control — lessons they can take from the game room to the boardroom for the rest of their lives.

Comments / 49

XInfantryman
08-07

I can't even imagine the tolls of playing a game for a living..... Must be really hard waking up at 10 PM and sitting behind a table for hours in an HVAC environment guessing who has what cards.....I have multiple crawlspaces with termite damaged wood that needs repaired if you really want to see what mentally and physically draining is.

Reply(7)
17
Richard Storm
08-09

win three million in seven years and lose six million in thirty minutes.

Reply(3)
12
yataheigh
08-07

so retire. you wouldn't have made that amount working in a factory your whole life..

Reply(2)
8
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Blackjack tips to keep you going

As you probably have realized already, playing blackjack is not as easy as one would imagine it to be. The game has different kinds of rules and despite having a low house edge, it takes away a certain kind of advantage from the player. However, you can always try and win things because, at Blackjack, there is no limit to trying and succeeding.
GAMBLING
Business Insider

I earned over a quarter million Amex points this year by opening and using the right cards for my everyday spending — and I can't wait to redeem them for travel with my kids in 2022

This post contains links to products from our advertisers, and we may be compensated when you click on these links. Our recommendations and advice are ours alone, and have not been reviewed by any issuers listed. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards. As many...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker Games#Poker Player#Online Poker#Poker Tournament
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

‘What the hell is this?’: Golf course employee shares bizarre tip she got from customer

A golf course employee who serves drinks to the golfers has revealed the bizarre tip she received from a man on the course in an effort to convince her to get dinner with him. Cassie Holland, who works as a beverage cart driver in Las Vegas, Nevada, recalled the encounter in a TikTok uploaded in September, where she revealed that the man gave her three $100 bills that were ripped in half, and promised to give her the other halves if she showed up for dinner.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
luxurylaunches.com

A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.

When one discovers an ancient artifact, it unfolds the era and the world that existed. One such fantastic find is a priceless globe dating back to the 16th Century. This is the oldest object ever to make it to an auction. It has revealed some fascinating details from that time. For one, it displays sea monsters, ships, and a portrayal of Triton, a Greek god of the sea. The almost 500 years old globe shows no markings of Australia, proving it as unexplored. Australia is nothing but a vague southern landmass called Terra Incognita on the globe.
JAPAN
newschain

Tempted to try Dry January? 7 things I learned when I gave up alcohol for a month

It’s that time of year again… When, following the excesses of the festive period, we atone for our sins by quitting alcohol and committing to Dry January. Maybe you’re doing it because you want to give your liver a rest. Maybe you’re on a New Year health-kick or trying to lose weight, or you’re attempting to save money during what feels like the longest month in the history of mankind.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Wanted: Landlord – and monarch – for remote island pub off Cumbria coast

One of England’s most remote pubs is looking for a new landlord – with the successful candidate also being named monarch of the isolated islet it is built on.The Ship Inn sits on tiny Piel Island off the coast of Cumbria.Now Barrow Borough Council, which owns the 300-year-old watering hole, is on the hunt for a new manager.The pros, they say, are many: the stunning scenery, the unique location and, more unusually, the opportunity to be crowned “King of Piel”. Local tradition means whoever takes over the pub also manages the island and is given the mock royal title in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Business Insider

Business Insider

347K+
Followers
22K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy