Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

A Pair Of Very Special Ferraris Is Up For Grabs

By Sebastian Cenizo
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've never heard of Koenig, we don't really blame you. The tuning company was in the '80s and '90s to Ferrari what Novitec is to the Prancing Horse today. And much like Novitec, the company didn't just up the power, add a couple of spoilers, and lower the suspension of its cars. No, Koenig liked to experiment with reimagining the actual design of the car it was working on, creating a machine that was recognizable as both a Ferrari and a Koenig.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrari 512#Ferraris#Ferrari Testarossa#Berlinetta#Gooding Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R With 250 Miles Up For Grabs

Low-mile Ford Mustang models from various generations have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork in recent months, including this 1993 SVT Cobra with 16 miles on the clock and this 109-mile 2007 Shelby GT500. Now, we have yet another stellar, barely-used pony car that’s surfaced for sale, and it’s this 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R with 250 miles that’s currently up for grabs at Cars & Bids.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.
Celebritiesmotoringresearch.com

Richard Hammond’s car and motorbike collection up for grabs

This weekend’s Classic Sale at Silverstone sees eight vehicles offered for auction by journalist and TV star, Richard Hammond. Proceeds from the sale will fund Hammond’s new Discovery+ TV venture, in which he runs a classic car restoration business. The eight cars and bikes all have personal meaning to Hammond,...
CarsHouston Chronicle

Land Rover Is Selling a Defender That Comes With a Very Special Adventure

Every automaker wants to pay homage to an older, wilder time of motoring. By giving a sports car a paint job that represents a historic racer, taking design inspiration from record breakers, or building in the style of legendary competition vehicles, a company can tap into an endless emotional well among casual car lovers and serious gearheads alike, selling a ton of metal in the process. But let’s face it, many of these are marketing gimmicks.
CarsMotorAuthority

Bespoke McLaren Speedtail combines two very special colors

McLaren's dealership in Beverly Hills is about to take delivery of one of the wildest looking Speedtails we've seen yet. McLaren on Wednesday presented a Speedtail commissioned by the dealership, and it features a livery matching the design used by McLaren for a Speedtail prototype from 2018. It's one of the last examples of the Speedtail's 106-unit run, and is decked out in a fade starting with Ueno Gray up front and Magnesium Silver at the rear.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

Bentley has 5 unused Mulsanne Grand Limousines up for grabs

Buyers remorse. We've all had it, though it probably wasn't after spending millions of dollars like the original buyer of five Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousines currently up for grabs. Bentley first presented the 268.8-inch long sedan at the 2016 Geneva International Motor Show, and at least one of them has...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

An Ultra-Rare Ferrari F60 America is Up for Auction

RM Sotheby’s is a private sale and auction house for some of the rarest and finest collectors cars from around the world, and the newest addition to the auction block is no exception. This month a rare 2016 Ferrari F60 is up for auction, and it will likely sell for several millions of dollars — not just because it’s a Ferrari, but because this special edition was just one of ten produced, and chances are you may have never seen one in person.
MotorsportsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Drag Race: McLaren 570GT Vs. V1 F1 Car Is Brutally One-Sided

When the second motorcar ever was built, motorsport was born. Gearheads love racing anything with a motor, and while seeing a Ford Mustang getting beaten by a turbo Honda Civic down the drag strip is entertaining, it's the faster stuff that really gets the blood flowing. We're talking top fuel, funny cars, and when you're really lucky, Formula One. In a YouTube video uploaded by Driven Media, we get to see a real V10 Bennetton F1 car take on a modern supercar hero, the McLaren 570GT. The video shows the two vehicles going head-to-head in three challenges: a standing quarter-mile, a rolling quarter-mile, and a 0-100-0 mph sprint.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW Teases M Performance Upgrades For 4 Series Gran Coupe

It's been a long-running joke in the industry that Porsche likes to charge you extra cash for items that you'd expect to be standard, but make no mistake - every automaker out there will promote an upgrade wherever possible. Sometimes, the flooding of the market with upgraded parts diminishes how special they are, but the aesthetic appeal of factory-developed upgrades is worth the money.
Mercedes, TXPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Picked The Perfect Place To Celebrate The Legendary SL

An all-new Mercedes-AMG SL will soon arrive and the German automaker is taking advantage of this year's Monterey Car Week to celebrate the iconic model's long history. Set on the luscious grounds of the Pebble Beach Golf Club in Northern California, this seven-car feast of Mercedes SL history will get underway on August 12 with several examples of past generation models on display. First and foremost, the 300 SL racing car from 1952 and 1957's 300 SL Roadster will be on hand. The most recent incarnation set to be displayed is the 2003 SL 55 AMG.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Celebrates Supra Heritage With New Special Edition

If there's one thing that the Toyota GR Supra has not been short of since its release, it's a special edition for every occasion. Recently, we've seen the A91-CF Edition which, as the name suggests, adds carbon fiber accents around the car, as well as one called the Jarama Racetrack Edition. This trend of special edition Supras does not appear to be slowing anytime soon, as Toyota in Japan has just released a new model that celebrates 35 years of the Supra being a standalone model (originally, the car was called the Celica Supra). It may not be any more powerful than a regular Supra, but this is the kind of special edition that collectors love.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Reborn Lamborghini Countach Teased Again With Retro Styling

Lamborghini got everyone's attention this week when it announced the Countach is making a surprise comeback to celebrate the legendary supercar's 50th anniversary. In the first teaser image, Lamborghini previewed the car's wedge-shaped profile. Ahead of its debut, Lamborghini has given us a glimpse of the reborn Countach's nose, which features a prominent splitter and Countach lettering on the grille.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Set To Make A Massive Splash At Monterey Car Week

Bentley has been having a phenomenal 2021 so far, so it seems fitting that the British luxury automaker will be showing off a little at Monterey Car Week. Bentley has announced that it will be unveiling a new Collections car, along with offerings from the Classic and Coachbuilt portfolios, marking the first time that all three Mulliner portfolios appear together. In addition, four other Bentley models will make their global debuts, including the first of the Bentley Hybrid range. But just like a TV ad, there's more! The Beyond100 strategy will be presented, as will the Unifying Spur and the bio-fueled GT3 Pikes Peak.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Testa Rossa J Is The Prancing Horse's First Electric Car

Ferrari is the king of branding and merchandise, and that has contributed to its ability to release spectacular road and track cars time and time again. Others have followed in the Italian automaker's footsteps, with Porsche creating its own line of merch and Lamborghini also offering branded products that you buy just because of the name on them. Bugatti even offers a Baby II toy car that looks like a real-life scaled-down classic, and although Ferrari may have many of its own ideas, it has now followed Bugatti's lead and created a driveable scale model of the 1957 250 Testa Rossa. Meet the Testa Rossa J.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Teases A Special Countach-Shaped Surprise For Pebble Beach

One of Lamborghini's most legendary cars turns 50 this year. We're talking about the V12-powered Countach, which inspired every Lamborghini model since it debuted at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show from the Huracan to the Aventador and even the Urus. Last month, a render artist envisioned what a modern-day Countach could look like, but Lamborghini is reportedly cooking up a special 50th-anniversary tribute car for Pebble Beach.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Could Already Be Working On Valhalla Replacement

After what can only be described as one of the most painful and drawn-out development cycles for a supercar in recent memory, the Aston Martin Valhalla was finally revealed in production form last month, complete with a new V8 engine and a refreshed design. It's taken so long that by the time it gets to be seen in the similarly delayed new 007 film No Time To Die, it'll debut on the silver screen with its old design. Nevertheless, it remains a hotly anticipated offering, and this month we learned that the car will be limited to 999 units instead of the original planned run of 500, and will be produced over two years as a regular model rather than a special limited run vehicle. The limited production run sparked debate, with Autocar wondering if the reason for a two-year run was because the Valhalla would be obsolete by 2025. Tobias Moers was all too happy to confirm this is not the case.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

McLaren Celebrating Special Anniversary At Pebble Beach

It's been ten years since McLaren entered the North American market, allowing US customers to experience its sensational supercars like the P1, 720S, and 675LT. To celebrate its tenth anniversary, McLaren North America will showcase a special lineup of iconic supercars representing its past and future at Pebble Beach this week. On August 13th, the new McLaren Artura will make an appearance at the Road and Track Clubhouse at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. McLaren's first series-production hybrid supercar was unveiled back in February, but this will mark the Artura's North American public show debut. After it debuts, the Artura will be on display on the Pebble Beach Concept Car Lawn on August 15th.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

The ultimate air-cooled Porsche 911 is up for grabs

Attention, Porsche fans. Here’s your opportunity to buy one of the most hardcore versions of the 911 sports car made. Made in limited numbers, the 993-generation 911 GT2 allowed Porsche to go racing. Now, a 1996 example of the GT2 is up for sale on the Collecting Cars auction platform.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi skysphere Concept Is A 624-HP Shapeshifting Roadster

If the future of car design is what we see at the annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, it can't come soon enough. On Tuesday Audi revealed its new concept for Monterey Car Week. It's called the Audi skysphere and it looks absolutely stunning, probably even better than the Audi R8. It's also level 4 autonomous and can vary its wheelbase depending on which mode you're driving in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy