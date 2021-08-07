Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bartlesville, OK

OKM welcomes three new team members

Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as the curtains closed on the annual OKM Music Festival in June, organizers were already gearing up for the 2022 spectacular. Next year’s event is being supported by three fresh faces at OKM who are happy to be part of tradition and eager to put their marketing and skills to work. Joining the team are Mikala Curless, director of development; Gianna Curless, office administrator; and Wyatt Gerth, director of marketing.

www.examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Advertising#Advertising And Marketing#Volunteers#Love For The Arts#Bible College#Okm#Christkindl Market#Bavarian#Texas Woman S University#Christian#The Stratford Institute#The Walt Disney Co#Tri County Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Related
HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA OKs 3rd vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

The Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations for the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines Thursday to allow some people with compromised immune systems to get a third dose. The change in FDA regulation is specific to patients who have been unable to mount an adequate immune...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture on Thursday of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy