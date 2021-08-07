OKM welcomes three new team members
Just as the curtains closed on the annual OKM Music Festival in June, organizers were already gearing up for the 2022 spectacular. Next year’s event is being supported by three fresh faces at OKM who are happy to be part of tradition and eager to put their marketing and skills to work. Joining the team are Mikala Curless, director of development; Gianna Curless, office administrator; and Wyatt Gerth, director of marketing.www.examiner-enterprise.com
