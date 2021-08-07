Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

David Martindale looking forward to Livingston reunion with Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2rAM_0bKi8H8W00
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has started well with Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

Livingston boss David Martindale feels Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is among the most gifted players in Scotland as he prepares to take on his former club.

Emmanuel-Thomas will return to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday after making an impressive start with Aberdeen.

An eye-catching display for Livi in the Scottish Cup against Aberdeen last season helped convince Dons boss Stephen Glass to move for the former Arsenal forward.

Martindale worked hard to get the big striker up to speed last season and hopes that effort on the 30-year-old does not come back to bite him in Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash.

“Jet ended the season very well, we saw a different player to the one that came in at the start of the season,” Martindale said.

“It’s very similar to what I am going through now with the boys that are coming into Scottish football.

“Albeit it took Jet a bit longer to get up to speed, he finished the season very strongly.

“He is an infectious character, he is highly technical, skilled, has a lot of ability and I think the Aberdeen fans have taken to him very, very quickly.

“I am going to say I’m delighted that he has settled in very well but I hope I’m wrong on Sunday.

“He probably could have moved abroad for a bit more money than he is on at Aberdeen but I think Jet enjoyed Scottish football and he knows he can play Scottish football.

“He is probably one of the most gifted players in Scotland.

“He also has a daughter in England and can fly down and see her so I think that played a big part in Jet staying in Scotland.”

Martindale has some fitness issues in his squad and saw his options cut when he somewhat reluctantly let Josh Mullin join Hamilton on loan on Friday evening.

“It hasn’t quite worked out this summer with Josh missing a large part of pre-season after being unable to make the Spain trip due to family reasons and then on our return, contracting Covid,” Martindale said on Livingston’s website.

“This has led to limited game time for Josh and resultantly, he’s asked to go out on loan to play games.

“I have a great relationship with Josh personally and would never stand in a player’s way if they feel that they want to go out on loan for more game time.

“We have an option to recall Josh in the winter window and I’m sure he will go out to Hamilton and do well for them in the Championship.

“We do have a few options in wide areas at present, albeit, we have identified a few targets with Josh’s departure leaving a void for us to fill. We hope to announce a signing in the next week or so.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Mullin
Person
Stephen Glass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tony Macaroni Arena#Aberdeen#Arsenal#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

David Martindale set to go back into transfer market as Livingston struggle

Livingston manager David Martindale is set to go back into the transfer market amid ongoing fitness issues and difficulties getting new signings up to speed. Both Jack McMillan and Jaze Kabia face about eight weeks out with knee injuries suffered during last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Rangers, which Livi ended up playing with 10 men after the latter hobbled off.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Livingston bring in striker Harry Panayiotou on two-year deal

Harry Panayiotou has renewed his love affair with Scottish football after joining Livingston. The 26-year-old has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a third year, after leaving Vanarama National League side Aldershot. The former Leicester striker was a team-mate of another of Livingston’s summer signings, Joel Nouble, who...
WorldBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee United, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Ross County

Celtic are on the brink of winning the chase for £7m French striker Thomas Henry, who plays in Belgium with OH Leuven. (Scottish Sun) Lawrence Shankland has been given permission to fly to Belgium to seal a move to Beerschot as Dundee United are close to agreeing a fee for the striker that could be taken beyond £1m with add-ons. (Daily Record)
SoccerSB Nation

Starting XI: Is this the Sunderland side that will take on Port Vale in the EFL Cup?

Despite going one-nil down early in the game, Sunderland put in a promising performance in their comeback win against Wigan on the opening day. All the talk before the match was on Sunderland’s frailties at full-back, and of Wigan’s supposed title challenge due to their strong transfer market comprised mainly of signing players who have failed to get promoted out of league one for the past three years.
UEFAPosted by
newschain

St Johnstone are confident of beating Galatasaray – Murray Davidson

Murray Davidson always believed St Johnstone could get a result in Turkey last week. And the midfielder is not content with giving Galatasaray a fright. Saints stunned the former UEFA Cup winners when they drew 1-1 in Istanbul but manager Callum Davidson has instilled a confidence in his side which has been backed up by their double cup success.
SportsWWLP 22News

Florence native Gabby Thomas moving forward to semi-finals in 200M

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – After claiming second in Round One of the 200M, 24-year-old Gabby Thomas is now getting the chance to compete in the semi-finals in Tokyo. While her hometown of Florence is more than 6,600 miles away from Tokyo, there is quite a bit of excitement for the local Olympian.
Soccerjerseydoesntshrink.com

Celtic announce Gordon Strachan: official

We all want to keep laughing at Rangers, after their hilarious nonsense tonight, however let’s just acknowledge we’ve appointed Strachan again, after months of rumours about it, some guy on KDS finally predicted something and it’s came true. The club statement read:. Celtic Football Club is delighted today to announce...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Sunderland score in each half to edge past Port Vale

Sunderland scored either side of half-time to book their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win at Port Vale. Josh Hawkes scored with a confident finish before Aiden O’Brien converted from the spot. Jamie Proctor pulled one back but it was not enough to...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Darren Ferguson urges Peterborough to ‘toughen up’ after Plymouth thrashing

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson admitted he was “embarrassed” by their 4-0 thrashing by Plymouth and says his side must “toughen up”. League One Argyle eased into the second round for the fourth straight season thanks to a double from Ryan Hardie and goals from fellow strikers Luke Jephcott and Panutche Camara against their Championship opponents.
MLS90min.com

Lawrence Shankland exit from Dundee United confirmed

Lawrence Shankland has left Dundee United for Belgian side Beerschot in a £1m deal. Shankland has been in good form for the Terrors over the past few seasons and has earned four Scotland caps, scoring one goal. News of his imminent departure was first reported by 90min on Tuesday. A...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Finlay’s Match Report: It wasn’t all plain sailing, but Sunderland got the job done at Port Vale!

Sunderland are through to the second round of the Carabao Cup, after a 2-1 victory over Port Vale in the first round at Vale Park on Tuesday night. Goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien had placed Sunderland into a two-goal lead, but a 67th-minute strike from Jamie Proctor made it a nervy ending for the Black Cats, but with some brilliant saves from Anthony Patterson, Sunderland are in the hat for the second round draw.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Celtic defender misses SPFL Trust clash, on verge of Leeds move

Leo Hjelde missed Celtic’s SPFL Trust Trophy win over Annan Athletic tonight, sparking suggestions that he could be on the verge of a move from the club. To coincide with this, a report emerged from Leeds claiming that the clubs have moved forward in their discussions about the highly-rated defender. Now, it looks as if Hjelde is set to complete the move with Norwegian Sports Journalist Stain Wahl taking to Twitter to admit that he has agreed personal terms with the Elland Road side.

Comments / 0

Community Policy