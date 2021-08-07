Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

All systems go for Bears and Loughnane at the Curragh

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1by2qT_0bKi8FN400
Go Bears Go and jockey Rossa Ryan (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

David Loughnane’s Go Bears Go returns to the Curragh on Sunday for a shot at Group One glory in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes.

The Kodi Bear colt was a winner on his last visit to Ireland, taking the Group Two Railway Stakes at the same track at the end of June.

A prior run in Royal Ascot’s Norfolk Stakes ended in a narrow defeat to Perfect Power and was the bay’s only loss to date after he won his maiden in May.

That victory came on soft ground, an experience that may prove to be valuable as rain has already softened the Curragh turf and more is forecast to fall.

“With the weather forecast the ground is probably going to be a bit softer than we would like it to be, but he has won on soft ground previously so provided he turns up and gets out of bed on the right side, I think he should take all the beating,” Loughnane said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a32vr_0bKi8FN400
Go Bears Go ridden by jockey Rossa Ryan (right) winning the Gain Railway Stakes (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA) (PA Wire)

“On paper we certainly look the one to beat, but there’s every chance something else in the race could have taken a big step forward since the Railway.

“We’ve probably beaten all of the main market rivals already in the Railway Stakes – he’s a Group One horse, whether he wins on Sunday or not.

“He’s been an absolute pleasure to train, he’s got an exceptional mind.

“We’re going there confident, but we’re well aware Group Ones are not easily won.”

Go Bears Go came home a length and a quarter ahead of Castle Star in the Railway Stakes, and the two colts cross paths again this weekend.

Trainer Fozzy Stack reports the latter horse to be in good form and will welcome the recent rainfall.

“Hopefully he’s all systems go for Sunday,” Stack said.

“He’d be fine on it (good ground), but he obviously handled slower ground and it might upset one or two of the others, so I wouldn’t mind a drop of rain.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpU0Z_0bKi8FN400
Castle Star winning the Marble Hill Stakes (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Castle Star was perhaps the slowest out of the stalls in the Railway and lost several lengths on Go Bears Go, but Stack is still expecting his runner to have to be on top form to reverse the result.

“He did lose a few lengths and he was slow away,” he said.

“He’d still have to be on his A-game to get past him.”

Hugo Palmer is represented by Ebro River, who was beaten just three-quarters of a length in the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

Fourth on that occasion and fourth in the July Stakes the time before, the two-year-old should appreciate the ease in the going as he looks for a first Group-race triumph.

“He hasn’t done a lot wrong all year,” Palmer said.

“He’s consistently running well and soft ground is important to him, so when I saw the weather forecast I thought I’d leave him in and see how we go.

“The ground has come up soft and I’ve been very happy with him since Goodwood.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DUrp_0bKi8FN400
Ebro River (left) winning the National Stakes at Sandown (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

There is also some collateral form that points to Ebro River as a contender, with the chestnut having beaten Perfect Power at Goodwood.

“As far as I can see the race hinges around Go Bears Go, who was a beaten a head by Perfect Power, and we beat Perfect Power at Goodwood the other day, albeit in receipt of 3lb, but we beat him half a length,” Palmer explained.

“That 3lb for a length over six furlongs, with Perfect Power having Go Bears Go a neck behind him, that doesn’t leave us with very many feet to make up on paper so we thought we’d roll the dice.

“You just never now, he’s definitely shown a liking for soft ground.”

Elsewhere in the race Michael O’ Callaghan runs Twilight Jet, John Joseph Murphy is represented by Arges and Aidan O’Brien has both The Entertainer and Prettiest in the mix.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Curragh#Group One#Royal Ascot#Perfect Power#Colts Cross#Goodwood#Arges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Animalsgeegeez.co.uk

All systems go for Golden Pal’s Nunthorpe mission

Wesley Ward reports star sprinter Golden Pal to be firing on all cylinders ahead of an intended tilt at the Nunthorpe Stakes at York. Last season’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner made a spectacular return to action in the Grade Three Quick Call Stakes at Saratoga last month and Ward has now given the green light to a trip to the Knavesmire, with Frankie Dettori in line for the ride.
SportsSkySports

Go Bears Go tops Keeneland Phoenix Stakes entries at the Curragh

Go Bears Go heads 13 possibles for Sunday's Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. David Loughnane's charge was edged out by a head in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, but returned to action just nine days later at the Curragh, successfully switching up to six furlongs to win the Railway Stakes.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Go Bears Go on course for Group One tilt at the Curragh

Go Bears Go heads 13 possibles for Sunday’s Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. David Loughnane’s charge was edged out by a head in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, but returned to action just nine days later at the Curragh, successfully switching up to six furlongs to win the Railway Stakes.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Cairde Go Deo runs out stylish winner at the Curragh

Cairde Go Deo stepped up on a promising debut run to claim an impressive victory in the Loder Irish EBF Fillies’ Race at the Curragh. The daughter of Camelot finished second on her racecourse bow for Ger Lyons at Leopardstown last month and plenty clearly fancied her chances of improving on that as she was sent off the 8-13 favourite under Colin Keane.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

St Mark’s Basilica on course for International mission

St Mark’s Basilica is among nine high-class confirmations for the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. Aidan O’Brien’s colt has carried all before him so far this season, bagging back-to-back Classic wins in France with victories in the French 2000 Guineas and French Derby before dominating his rivals in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last month.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Haggas has Alenquer and Mohaafeth on Juddmonte International duty

William Haggas is planning a twin assault on the Juddmonte International at York next week, with Mohaafeth set to be joined by stable companion Alenquer. Mohaafeth has long been considered a likely contender for Wednesday’s 10-furlong showpiece – and while he lost his unbeaten record for the season in the York Stakes over the course and distance last month, he looks set to return to the Knavesmire.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Morny and Gimcrack options open for Go Bears Go

Go Bears Go is likely to contest either the Prix Morny or the Gimcrack Stakes on his next appearance following his narrow defeat at the Curragh on Sunday. Successful on his Ascot debut in early May, the Kodi Bear colt was beaten a head in the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting before going one better in the Group Two Railway Stakes at the Curragh in June.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Burrows hoping Hukum and Danyah can star at Newbury

Owen Burrows is targeting a big-race double at Newbury on Saturday with stable stars Hukum and Danyah. The Lambourn handler reports Hukum firmly on course to bid for back-to-back victories in the Group Three Geoffrey Freer Stakes, while Danyah is being prepared for a step up in class for the Group Two BetVictor Hungerford Stakes.
WorldSkySports

Thursday Tips

Nick Robson previews Thursday's racing in the UK and Ireland including a bet for every meeting. Sir Busker can make the most of a drop in class and gain just reward for a string of consistent efforts in the D & N Construction Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday. William...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Perfect Power primed for Prix Morny

Richard Fahey is keeping his fingers crossed for a change of luck for Perfect Power when he contests the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville next week. A narrow winner of the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in June over the high-class Go Bears Go, the Ardad colt got into all sorts of traffic problems when bidding to add to his tally in last month’s Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and was beaten just over a length into fifth place.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Mullins seeking York clues as Princess Zoe tackles Leger Trial

Tony Mullins expects Friday’s Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial to leave stable star Princess Zoe cherry-ripe for another big-race assignment at York next week. The six-year-old was slightly disappointing on her first two starts of the season at Cork and Gowran Park, but bounced back to her best with a brilliant run when runner-up to Subjectivist in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Create Belief goes for Group Three honours at Leopardstown

Royal Ascot heroine Create Belief tests Group-race waters for the first time in the Invesco Pension Consultants Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown. Johnny Murtagh’s filly claimed her third victory from four starts this season with a dominant display in the Sandringham Stakes at the showpiece meeting in June. The daughter of...
Animalsgeegeez.co.uk

Suesa and Golden Pal heading for Nunthorpe showdown

French filly Suesa and American speedball Golden Pal are set for a mouthwatering clash in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday week. Francois Rohaut’s Suesa looked every inch a top-class sprinter in the making after landing successive Group Three prize at Chantilly in the spring, but disappointed when favourite for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.
WorldSkySports

Ebro River flows towards Middle Park at Newmarket

Ebro River looks set to sidestep the Prix Morny on Sunday week and head straight for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket. Having performed well in defeat in the Coventry at Royal Ascot, the July Stakes at Newmarket and the Vintage at Goodwood, Hugo Palmer's charge claimed big-race honours in last weekend's Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Alpine Star primed for Palace Pier rematch at Deauville

Alpine Star is reported to be in good form as she attempts to go one better in the Prix Du Haras De Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques Le Marois at Deauville on Sunday. Jessica Harrington’s filly only found Palace Pier too strong by three-quarters of a length 12 months ago when the ground was heavy.
SportsPosted by
newschain

First Pattern-race success would be well deserved for Sir Busker

Group One-placed Sir Busker goes all out for a first Pattern-race triumph in the D & N Construction Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday. The five-year-old, trained by William Knight, may not have graced the winner’s enclosure since landing a handicap at Royal Ascot 14 months ago but he has run creditably several times in the interim.

Comments / 0

Community Policy